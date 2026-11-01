Matthew Dellavedova wins 100 matches in a season, first since Ivan Lendl

Australian tennis player Matthew Dellavedova has become the first player since Ivan Lendl 44 years ago to record at least 100 match wins in a single season, reaching a career-high ranking of No.237.

Australian tennis player Matthew Dellavedova has become the first player since Ivan Lendl 44 years ago to record at least 100 match wins in the same season.

The 26-year-old from Wonga Park, about 30 kilometres north-east of Melbourne, achieved the feat during the week in Tamworth. His tally includes 98 main-draw victories and nine of his 13 career titles. Dellavedova has slashed almost 300 spots off his ranking to reach a career-best No.237. This came after he lost five of his first six matches in January and watched his ranking sink to 530.

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Dellavedova humble despite historic 100 wins

He has enough perspective not to compare himself to Lendl, whose 1982 season included a 44-match winning streak and a 107-9 win-loss record on the ATP Tour. Dellavedova said it was hard to be put in the same sentence as Lendl. He told this masthead it was pretty cool, adding that at the start of the year he had not really thought about the match wins.

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But he acknowledged it had been a very successful year, considering winning 102 matches is something no one has done since Lendl. In an unforgiving sport where players spend months overseas trying to bankroll themselves, Dellavedova has had one week off all year. A self-professed recluse, he parked himself in Asia for five consecutive months mid-year, competing in China, Thailand, Japan and South Korea.

Far from the riches that Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz play for, journeymen like Dellavedova need to be frugal. Dellavedova said the biggest thing for him in Asia is having an outrageous amount of rice. He said most restaurants have free rice stations included with meals. He will have white rice and chicken as a go-to, or beef pho in south-east Asia, describing it as rinse and repeat.

Frugal living helps sustain journeyman tennis career

This penny-pinching has kept his financial outlay, including accommodation and racquet stringing which he does himself, to about $50,000, roughly the same as the average annual mortgage in Australia. Despite his mountain of wins, Dellavedova has pocketed barely $75,000 in prizemoney. It is why he remains reluctant to hire a coach. But a reward may be on the horizon.

His ascending ranking means he could contest qualifying at all four grand slams next year. He would have scored more than $40,000 for losing in the first round of Australian Open qualifying this year, and more than double that if he reached the third and final round. Dellavedova said the slams are the closest thing tennis players get to a contract. He said it is the first real breathing room because you get a big injection of cash.

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He discussed with other players how tennis changes only once you get to the top-240 mark because that is when you get into slam cuts. Getting into the slams gives you financial freedom to make choices you otherwise could not make. It is a lonely existence compounded by crippling pressure and self-doubt, which Dellavedova said was ever-present. He said it is almost like you push so hard for so long, but you are never satisfied.

Family tennis legacy drives Dellavedova ambition

He called complacency a sin and said having doubts makes him push harder and stay humble. A two-time junior Australian champion, Dellavedova never contemplated doing anything else. His father, Peter, was a professional tennis player who went head-to-head with John McEnroe and Pat Cash. Peter now runs the Dellavedova Tennis Academy with another of his sons, Andy, in Wonga Park.

Dellavedova was travelling overseas for tournaments by age 14, and school became a distant second priority. Dellavedova said he knew from basically when he was eight that this is what he wanted to do. He was obsessed with it, hitting all day and watching tennis all night. He said it is also a burden when you are so ambitious, but that is how he functions as a human, to just constantly be at it.

Dellavedova earns recognition independent of cousin

He has mostly toiled away on the lower reaches of the tour, from $15,000 tournaments up to Challengers. No one can begrudge the results that have transformed his tennis life and put him on track to make Australian Open qualifying. Dellavedova shares his name with his NBA championship-winning cousin, who he has never met or spoken to, but he is becoming known in his own right, without LeBron James as his teammate or the money to hire a coach.