President Trump pardoned turkeys Freedom and Feathers, but the Thanksgiving feast costs 6 per cent more this year amid inflation and midterm losses. Bruce Wolpe argues Trump, Vance and the Democrats face a reckoning.

President Donald Trump has pardoned two Thanksgiving turkeys, Freedom and Feathers, continuing a light-hearted White House tradition. But the cost of the holiday feast is up 6 per cent this year, driven by inflation and the fallout from the midterm elections.

Trump Pressure Reshapes Nvidia Leadership

Trump often cites the sharemarket as proof of a golden age for the American economy. Yet after a Black Friday selloff last week for Nvidia, Anthropic and the AI sector, his pressure to reinstate Jensen Huang at Nvidia stands out as an unprecedented shocker that will not fix the structural fissures in AI. Trump commits these acts, for which there is no precedent, in broad daylight.

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In 1971, President Richard Nixon imposed wage and price controls to deal with inflation, and in 2009, President Barack Obama bailed out General Motors and Chrysler. Both acted to strengthen the national economy and America's global competitiveness. This was a deal to save the career of one man: Trump's. Trump's attorney general disagrees.

The Nvidia board succumbed to Trump's demands that Huang be resurrected. Is this what the national interest of the United States truly depends on? Stocks soared, with Trump's personal portfolio making about $15 million in trading after closing the deal. Markets fell the day after.

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Trump's crony capitalism has not cured the volatility throughout the AI sector that will continue to plague confidence in the markets. More than the turkeys need a presidential reprieve. Vice President JD Vance needs a pardon from Trump as well. The day after the Republican demise in the midterms, Vance stated, The real reason we lost is obvious to almost everyone.

Vance Fails After Midterm Election Losses

The reason we lost is the war. Trump responded by pulling Vance off the Iran account. Vance still has not said what Trump wants to hear: that going to war with Iran was the right decision. In his home state of Ohio, Vance failed to deliver victory on both a key Senate seat and the governorship.

Vance also worked with Marco Rubio, who has now emerged as the leading Republican for the 2028 presidential nomination. Vance, now twisting slowly in the wind, may yet decide not to run for the presidency. Days after Trump's orgy of summits concluded, the spectacle diplomacy he loves to practise yielded no substantive gains. The trilateral with presidents Xi Jinping of China and Vladimir Putin of Russia was pure style.

For Trump, his handshakes with Putin and hugs with Xi are not to dominate them but to be their supplicant. It is a working alliance based on raw power, not values. Trump fulfils that role perfectly. Trump told both Xi and Putin, It's an honour for me to be with you.

He praised the Qatari-built Air Force One as an amazing plane, and said China was very impressed and Russia was very impressed, and I'm very impressed. It was an amazing event, he said, adding that he was honoured to represent the United States and that there was great, great electricity in the room and it was unbelievable. Trump boasted more about his plane than on efforts to end the wars in Ukraine, Iran and Gaza.

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There were no deliverables on reducing nuclear weapons. While Trump washed his hands of the midterms, Democrats have seized the opportunity to unite and deliver what they promised to voters. Their war with Trump will be fought on two fronts.

Democrats Target Cost of Living

First, passing legislation to provide affordability to American households, especially on healthcare, housing, energy prices, groceries, cost of living and tariffs. They will move to end the Iran war. These are the needs and issues where Trump failed and was punished in the midterms. Trump's response is not to work with the new Congress but to exercise his power: They will send things my way and I'm going to veto them.

The second front will be a full reckoning of the corruption throughout the Trump administration. The hearings to expose it will be explosive. But if this critical activity overtakes the legislative agenda, the Democrats will have failed politically. Republican voters in Kansas, Iowa, Ohio, South Carolina, Mississippi and Texas voted their anger against Trump.

They share an urgency for Democrats to act on the cost-of-living crisis afflicting American households, and not another Trump impeachment trial. The day Democrats lose sight of that is the day they lose the trust of most Americans. There is a stronger sense across the country this Thanksgiving that Americans in the wake of the midterms want a new course charted to get out of the hardships they face.

As President Obama said in Ohio just before the elections, People are so ready for something new, so hungry for something better, so sick and tired of being sick and tired that everywhere you go it feels like change is in the air. Americans want to enjoy this Thanksgiving. But they are not giving thanks to Trump. Gobble, gobble Mr President.

Bruce Wolpe is a senior fellow at the University of Sydney's United States Studies Centre. He has served on the Democratic staff in the US Congress and as chief of staff to former prime minister Julia Gillard.