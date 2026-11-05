Australia's Great Australian Shutdown Is Both a Productivity Problem and a Pressure Valve

Australia's unofficial months-long summer slowdown between the Melbourne Cup and Australia Day is debated as both a drag on productivity and a healthy collective break, writes Tim Duggan.

Every year, some time between the Melbourne Cup and Australia Day, Australia slows down. Kids finish school, workers turn on out-of-office replies, meetings vanish from calendars, and the whole country tacitly agrees to run at half speed.

Welcome to the Great Australian Shutdown. This months-long pause is not written into any legislation. It is an unofficial countrywide tradition that says, after one last big push of the year, not much important work will happen over the warmer months. As emails bounce back and the catchcry let us pick this up in the new year echoes around workplaces, one question demands an answer.

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Australia's Slowing Economic Growth

Is this a national productivity problem or just the healthy pressure valve we all desperately need? Making the case against the shutdown is easy. Australia is in a productivity hole, and winding down for several months every year does not help. The country is living through the slowest rate of economic growth in decades, with labour productivity falling to just 0.8 per cent.

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There are bigger structural reasons than the Christmas break to blame, but it does not exactly help either. The shutdown is not spread evenly. Hospitality, medical and retail workers bear the brunt of the work over the holiday period. For many other employees, however, the warming weather signals a slowing of work before Christmas, followed by a leisurely return in the new year.

There are many reasons to be thankful for the Great Australian Shutdown. Unlike workers in the northern hemisphere, who work right up to Christmas and then slog through another cold month, the timing of summer, school holidays and the Christmas and new year break makes far more sense. It is a moment for many of us, though not all, to down tools, take a deep breath and reset for the calendar year ahead.

Collective Benefit Of Shared Time Off

There is also a real benefit to collective time off. Researchers over the years have found that the value we get from breaks increases when other people are on the same schedule. This helps explain why the happiness and wellbeing levels of retirees and people who are unemployed rise at weekends compared with during the week. There is a collective benefit when everyone else is not working.

That effect is amplified over summer, when it feels like the entire country is on holidays at once. The news is slower, the days are longer and everyone can switch off together. Your boss is not going to message you, your colleagues are also at the beach, and you can focus your energy on family, friends and that new book you have been waiting to open.

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The last thing you want to do during your break is think about work, and with a bit of preparation you can achieve that. Aim to make the final few weeks as the shutdown kicks in as productive as possible. Make that important decision, sign off on the new budget, approve the next hire, and kill any projects you have been meaning to deal with all year.

Clearing Decks For 2027 Start

If you clear the decks now, you will also clear up your headspace and calendar for the start of 2027. That way you can turn your out-of-office on with no guilt and relish telling colleagues you will get back to them in the new year. The Great Australian Shutdown starts somewhere between now and Christmas, depending on your industry and workload. Productivity problem or pressure valve?

In reality, it is a bit of both, but it is also the best-timed break in the world, and we would be mad to waste it. Tim Duggan is an author, founder and optimist. He co-founded Junkee Media, is the Chair of the Digital Publishers Alliance and writes the monthly newsletter, OUTLET (One Useful Thing Literally Every Time). His new book is also titled 3.