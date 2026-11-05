Thomas Embling Nurse Assault Investigated Amid Accreditation Failure

Police probe sexual assault at Thomas Embling Hospital as documents reveal Forensicare hid training accreditation risks from the board, highlighting deep systemic safety failures.

Victoria Police have launched a formal investigation into the alleged sexual assault of a nurse by a patient at Thomas Embling Hospital, the high-security forensic mental health facility located in Fairfield. This serious incident occurred earlier this week and has intensified scrutiny on the organization operating the site, Forensicare, as new documents reveal significant governance failures regarding staff safety and institutional accreditation.

Alleged Assault Triggers Multi-Agency Probe

A female health worker was approached and sexually assaulted by a detained patient within the secure grounds of the facility on Yarra Bend Road. Victoria Police confirmed the details of the incident, noting that the suspect is a patient detained at Victoria's only forensic hospital, which treats individuals found not guilty of serious violent crimes due to mental illness.

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WorkSafe inspectors are simultaneously conducting inquiries to determine if further regulatory action is required regarding the safety protocols at the hospital. Two sources within the mental health sector described the incident as both serious and distressing, adding to a growing list of concerns about the operational dysfunction at the Melbourne inner-north facility.

Forensicare Hid Accreditation Risks from Board

Documents obtained by the ABC under Freedom of Information laws reveal that Forensicare management failed to inform the hospital board that the facility was in imminent danger of losing its training accreditation. The risk stemmed from severe staff shortages and a high prevalence of occupational violence against workers at the institution.

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Board minutes from a special meeting held in October 2025 indicate that directors were unaware the training accreditation was at risk until after the revocation decision was made. The Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Psychiatrists stripped the hospital of its training accreditation last year after a trainee was seriously assaulted, following years of warnings about safety conditions.

Leadership Regrets Escalation Delays

The board minutes highlight a clear breakdown in communication between executive leadership and the governing body. The executive director of clinical services conveyed regret that the risk of losing accreditation had not been escalated to the board sooner, acknowledging that management had been on notice regarding these concerns for a significant period.

Board chair Penny Armytage, who previously headed the Royal Commission into Victoria's Mental Health System, emphasized that the training program is critical for Forensicare to perform its role as the state's only forensic mental health service provider. She noted that the organization must go above and beyond to regain re-accreditation to avoid further damage to its reputation and the broader forensic mental health system.

Union Demands Accountability and Safety

Australian Nursing and Midwifery Federation state secretary Maddy Harradence confirmed that the union is aware of the serious incident this week. The ANMF is focused on supporting its members who are affected by the trauma of the assault and ensuring they have access to appropriate psychological and professional support during this difficult time.

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Harradence stated that the union remains committed to working collaboratively with Forensicare to strengthen the safety and wellbeing of nursing staff now and into the future. However, one mental health sector source criticized the board minutes as evidence of a culture of denial within Forensicare, while another described the latest incident as a sustained failure of executive leadership to drive accountability for continuous improvement in hospital safety systems.