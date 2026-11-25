A federal grand jury in Los Angeles indicted Thomas Markle, 82, on charges of possessing child sexual abuse material, including images of himself with prepubescent children. He faces up to 40 years in prison if convicted.

Thomas Markle, the estranged father of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Los Angeles on charges that he kept child sexual abuse material, including photos of Markle himself with prepubescent children, according to prosecutors.

Markle faces 40 year prison term

If convicted, Markle, 82, could be sentenced to up to 40 years in prison. The potential sentence was included in a statement shared by top Los Angeles federal prosecutor Bill Essayli. The indictment doubles the number of federal charges currently lodged in Los Angeles against Markle. The case grew out of an investigation initiated last month by Philippine authorities.

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Markle was arrested in early November after federal officials said they found dozens of illicit images in a storage facility in Los Angeles. The images included film negatives, slides and books depicting suspected child abuse. The US Justice Department previously alleged Markle kept the child sexual abuse material in two storage units in the Los Angeles area for nearly two decades.

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The department said it had seized around 78 items, including slides, film negatives and books that contained suspected child abuse material. Court filings also allege Markle possessed similar material in the Philippines, where he has a home and previously lived. Some of the photos of the children appear to have been taken there. Markle himself was identified by a witness in at least two photos with a naked prepubescent girl, according to the indictment.

Judge rules Markle mentally competent

He has denied possessing images of child sex abuse. He earlier denied the allegations, describing them as sick lies. He is currently in jail in Florida, where he was arrested on November 6 at a senior living facility. He will be transferred to Los Angeles in the coming weeks, Essayli's office wrote.

Markle moved to the United States from the Philippines after suffering a stroke earlier this year that resulted in his left leg being amputated. He was initially granted bond after his arrest but was detained again days later. That second detention came when he attempted to cut his ankle monitor off in the middle of the night. He was later remanded in custody for cutting off the ankle monitor.

The indictment comes shortly after a judge ruled Markle was mentally sound enough to stand trial. The ruling was based on an analysis conducted by an expert psychiatrist. The federal public defender representing Markle did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment. Markle previously denied any wrongdoing in his 90-minute competency interview in mid-November, according to a report filed by the psychiatrist who conducted the interview.

The psychiatrist quoted him as saying: Why I am here. What have I done? I do not have any child porn. In her report, the psychiatrist ultimately said Markle understands the charges against him and can assist his lawyer.

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Those are two key points in any competency determination. The expert said he was malingering, or exaggerating, at times in his responses during the interview.

Philippine police probe illegal child abuse

Meanwhile, in the Philippines, Markle is under investigation for possession and intent to distribute illegal child abuse images. Police Brigadier General Allen Rae Co said in a written statement that Philippine police are working with US authorities. Allegations were first made public last month and have sparked probes from police in multiple countries. Markle lived in Mexico until 2025, then in the Philippines until earlier this year, before returning to the US in May after a medical procedure.

On October 23, Markle's son, Thomas Markle Jr, claimed he had alerted police in the Philippines after finding a collection of child sexual abuse images at their father's home. Previously Mexican police also raided storage units in Rosarito, Baja California, linked to Thomas Markle Sr. They seized computers, VHS tapes, thumb drives and magazines after receiving an anonymous tip-off. Meghan Markle, who has been estranged from her father since 2018, previously released a statement about the allegations.

She said she had been deeply distressed by the allegations and my thoughts are with any children who may have been harmed. I hope it can now be understood that, despite certain media publications distortion over the years, any distance from my father and my choice to not allow him to have contact with our children was for one reason: to protect them, the Duchess said at the time.