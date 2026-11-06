Thomas Markle Snr Arrested in Florida on Child Sexual Abuse Material Charges

Thomas Markle snr, father of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, was arrested near Tampa, Florida, on child sexual abuse material charges, according to AP sources.

Thomas Markle snr, the estranged father of Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, was arrested by federal agents in Florida on Friday morning (US time) on charges related to child sexual abuse material, two people familiar with the matter told The Associated Press. The 82-year-old was taken into custody outside Tampa, according to people who were not authorised to publicly discuss the investigation and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The arrest follows a report by The Sun, a British tabloid newspaper, which said that Thomas Markle jr, Meghan's half brother, found a collection of child sexual abuse images while clearing out their father's home in the Philippines. The development has drawn widespread attention because it links a criminal case in the United States to a property in Asia and to allegations first raised by a family member.

Also read Thomas Markle Jr named person of interest in Philippine child sexual abuse inquiry

Child Sexual Abuse Images Found at Philippines Home

According to The Sun, Thomas Markle jr told the newspaper that he found hundreds, if not thousands, of child sex abuse images in boxes at his father's former home in Cebu City, in the Philippines, while he was clearing out the property.

Thomas Markle jr said he reported the images to police in the Philippines and contacted the FBI. The available reporting does not describe the outcome of either referral, and it does not state whether the material found in Cebu City is connected to the charges filed in Florida.

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Meghan Markle Cites 2018 Letter to London Police

Meghan Markle said that a letter containing troubling allegations about her father had been sent to London police in 2018. She said the letter made troubling and disturbing allegations against her father and that she was given assurances these were being investigated.

Meghan Markle also revealed that a collection of child sexual abuse images had been found at her father's former home. She framed her statement as a response to years of media coverage that she said distorted the reasons for her family distance.

Meghan Markle said that any distance from her father, and her choice not to allow him contact with her children, was for one reason: to protect them. She asked that this be understood despite what she described as distortion by certain media publications over the years.

Thomas Markle jr told The Sun that he had supported, cared for and helped his father for years, but that this stops now. He said he will not speak to his father ever again unless he is called to give evidence against him.

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Family Background and Estrangement from Meghan

Meghan Markle married Prince Harry at Windsor Castle in 2018, and the couple have two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. The family history between Meghan Markle and her father has been public for years.

Thomas Markle snr is a retired television lighting and photography director. He did not attend the wedding, which prompted extensive coverage in British media of Meghan Markle's estrangement from him.

The arrest in Florida adds a new legal dimension to a long-running family story. Federal agents, Philippine police, the FBI and London police are all named in the reporting, but the sources cited do not describe the outcome of any of these inquiries, and the charges against Thomas Markle snr remain allegations.