Philippine police have filed three charges against Thomas Markle Sr over child abuse material, while he remains in US custody awaiting a federal court hearing. The charges add to earlier US charges of possessing child sex abuse images.

Philippine police have filed three charges against Thomas Markle Sr over child abuse material, according to ITV News. The charges are two counts of offering, distributing, selling, or exporting child abuse material and one count of possessing child abuse material.

Prosecutors in Cebu are reportedly evaluating the charges before deciding whether to issue a summons. The Philippine National Police told ITV that it is still investigating and that additional charges could follow as it works through thousands of photographs and electronic devices handed to them by US authorities. The 82-year-old was already charged with possession of child sex abuse images by the US Department of Justice earlier this month, after his arrest by the FBI.

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He was first arrested in the US on November 6, after the FBI discovered dozens of items of alleged child abuse material from two storage lockers he had rented in Los Angeles. The US Department of Justice said agents seized approximately 78 items, including slides, film negatives, and books that contained suspected abuse images. He now remains in custody awaiting a federal court hearing in Florida, where he has been living after a leg amputation last year.

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Interior Secretary Describes Grave Evidence

Philippines Interior Secretary Juanito Victor Remulla previously told a press conference in Manila that police had recovered 7500 photographs and one video, all of underage male and female individuals of Asian, Latina, and European descent, in the storage boxes. He said: They presented it to me, but I did not want to look because I cannot unsee it.

It is one of the most implorable displays of impunity towards sexual activity that I have ever seen, and it is really disturbing. Remulla, whose government position is equivalent to that of home secretary, has described Markle Sr as a possible sex offender of the grossest kind. The material found included two images of a man, identified as Markle Sr, with a nude prepubescent girl.

A third image depicted a nude prepubescent girl in a room that appeared to be part of a motel chain in the Philippines. Markle Sr was initially released on bail and placed under house arrest, but was taken into custody days later after cutting off the electronic monitoring device from his ankle. Doria Ragland, the Duchess of Sussex's mother, helped the FBI identify her ex-husband in the photographs found.

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It is understood that she is keen to assist agents in their investigation into her father if she is asked to. The allegations against him first emerged in late October after Markle Jr, Meghan's half-brother, shared his findings with the PNP.

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Police in the Philippines confirmed that the evidence handed over to them at the time included several boxes of material seized from his property and a storage locker in the city of Cebu, including computers, phones, hard drives, and old videotapes. In a statement released when the allegations first emerged, the Duchess said that she was deeply distressed and her thoughts were with any children who may have been harmed.

She revealed that the Metropolitan Police had informed her of serious allegations about her father in 2019, and that she was assured by the force that it was investigating the claims. Roslyn Loveless, a retired detective constable who worked on the Metropolitan Police investigation into the allegations, said the claims were not passed to US authorities. Scotland Yard has since referred itself to the police watchdog.

Duchess Cancels European Parliament Speech

The Duchess pulled out of a planned speech about online child safety at the European Parliament in Brussels last week. A source told The Telegraph she was not feeling strong enough following her father's arrest in the US. She was expected to introduce her husband in front of the Lost Screen Memorial and was thought likely to refer to the need to support all vulnerable children.

The Duke of Sussex delivered his speech as planned and said that all children deserve to feel safe, wherever they are, in a pointed reference to the couple's feelings about the recent developments. If you or anyone you know needs support, you can contact the National Sexual Assault, Domestic and Family Violence Counselling Service.