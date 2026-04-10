Thornbury Barber Dante Alessio Retires After 55 Years, Leaving Behind a Legacy of Cuts and Conversations

After 55 years of cutting hair and listening to life stories, Thornbury barber Dante Alessio is retiring. His home salon, Dan's Hair Cuts, has been a community hub, offering more than just haircuts. Customers shared their lives' ups and downs, forging lasting friendships with Dante and his wife Rita. The salon's closure marks the end of an era for many residents who have relied on Dante's skills and care for decades. The Alessio's home and salon has become a local landmark.

For 55 years, Dante Alessio's home salon has been more than just a place for haircuts; it's been a haven for conversations, a repository of life stories, and a cornerstone of the Thornbury community. The 85-year-old barber, preparing to retire after an impressive 74 years in the trade, reflects on the deep connections he's forged with his clients, emphasizing the importance of listening as a key attribute of his profession.

His wife, Rita, has been an integral part of the business, supporting him by washing hair, answering phones, making coffee, and creating a welcoming atmosphere that has drawn customers back week after week, often for decades. One particular story highlights the impact of their salon on their clients' lives: a 75-year-old client, single her entire life, found love and was married, with the Alessios doing her hair for her wedding and attending the ceremony. This level of involvement illustrates the special bond created within the walls of Dan's Hair Cuts, a place where people felt comfortable sharing the ups and downs of their lives. Dante remembers them as being the confidants of their clients. \Opened in 1971, the salon, located in the rear of their brick veneer home on Darebin Road, has become a local landmark, marked by its distinctive barber's sign. The Alessios' home and salon has become a local landmark. The salon's name changed from Dante Coiffure to Dan's Hair Cuts around 1990, reflecting a shift in clientele over time. Initially catering to women with perms and elaborate styles, the salon gradually transitioned, and today, 95 percent of his customers are men who mostly come in for $25 haircuts. This evolution demonstrates the adaptability of Dante’s business and his ability to meet the changing needs of his community. Customers like Ken Barbuto, a neighbor who has been visiting for trims and chats about Italy and life in general, express their sadness at the upcoming closure, highlighting the close relationships formed over the years. Bev Maskill, a customer of 45 years, echoes this sentiment, emphasizing the friendship she shares with Dante and Rita, beyond just a business relationship. The salon also has its roots in Italy where Dante began hairdressing in his father Ettore’s salon in 1951, when he was just 11 years old. His father Ettore left for Australia a year later, with Dante and his mother eventually joining him in 1956. This rich history, spanning generations and continents, adds depth to the story of the Alessio family and their enduring connection to the art of hairdressing. Dante and Rita married in 1964 and opened their Thornbury salon seven years later when Ettore retired. \The impending closure of Dan's Hair Cuts signifies the end of an era for Thornbury. Dante is set to close his salon after 55 years when he and his wife Rita sell their house. The Alessios are preparing for retirement and making decisions about their salon's equipment, including three vintage hair dryers. One of their daughters plans to keep a barber’s chair that Ettore imported from Italy, dating back to 1928, a tangible piece of family history. The family is also deciding what to do with the salon’s equipment. Cath Whitehead, a Kew resident, whose family has been clients of Dante and his father, Ettore, for four generations, expressed her sadness, acknowledging Dante's hard work, caring nature, and commitment to providing excellent service. Dante's long career and his impact on the community underscore the importance of local businesses and the lasting relationships they foster. His dedication to his craft, combined with his genuine interest in his clients' lives, has made him a beloved figure in Thornbury, and his departure will be felt by many. The closing of Dan's Hair Cuts marks not just the end of a business, but the end of a long and meaningful chapter in the lives of many





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Barber Retirement Thornbury Community Salon

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