Dr Hannah Gould's eBook provides a comprehensive overview of death, deathcare, and the modern challenges surrounding the dying process, highlighting the importance of contemplating death and exploring alternative death solutions.

Spoiler alert: one day you’ll die. Same for those you love, your mechanic and that power-walker you see most mornings. As for your old teachers, they’re probably dead already, or fast on their way.

Death is how mortals do things, yet how often do you broach the topic? In the Bhutan proverb, ‘To be a happy person, one must contemplate death five times daily’. That’s overkill, in my books, but I envy the gist. Pondering your end stands to enrich your meantime, highlight the gift of each wakeful hour.

But in practice we flinch. Deny. Evade. Bury the truth of death.

Thanatophobia is the clinical term. Not that fear is the only driver. There’s admin, too: the finicky details of who gets what, where your body goes, plus the humdrum of getting there – the dying bit. Even English struggles to embrace the mess of death, though Dr Hannah Gould illuminates many inside terms that apply.

Pondering your end stands to enrich your meantime, highlight the gift of each wakeful hour. But in practice we flinch. In our urgent times, we flinch from even acknowledging the fact that modemising – that is, outsourcing, medicalising and marginalising death –has made the dying experience progressively more complex. Nowadays ‘we are living longer and dying slower’, life’s grand adventure reduced to ‘prolonged dwindling’, as it’s known in the literature.

This peak-death window or boomergeddon, as it’s called, has opened before us, the silver tsunami. Our population’s median age is encroaching the endgame. Deathcare, in the West, is typically outsourced, medicalised and marginalised.

For example, nowadays the process of dying is becoming harder and harder; while death itself becomes less redesigning. Even death porn with its obsessions over zombies, vampires and true crime seems to confirm our aversion towards death. Yet, every year sees more discoveries of innovative death solutions like that of aquamation (alkaline hydrolysis), terramation (human composting) or the rest deadline which ensures some grim exchange of bones between graves seems necessary.

The dying process, while hellish, brings its own beauty as well, experienced through the Kerala model, or the revelations of San Francisco's Zen Hospice Project. Beautiful eutanasia is another term worth mentioning alongside CVD, which stands for cardiac arrest, comedy coffins, cremation-at-home, descendant-directed services, and entertaining your family while you’re dying.

Furthermore, the concept of what it means to be dead has given way to discussions of the duration of death itself. Hannah Gould, a cultural anthropologist who calls death her living, works with the DeathTech Research Team at the University of Melbourne. She teaches about dying and deathcare. Gould’s book is vital and timely.

Even the concept of dead, and how to gauge death, warrants its own chapter. Plus a Barbie cameo, where the ageless doll asks her everlasting friends, ‘You guys ever think about dying? ’, or ‘I don’t know why I said that. I’m just dying … to dance!

’ is an intergenerational pop culture phenomenon, inspiring books, documentaries, and memes. The author Dana Bolger and the Japanese artist Mine Fujita’s recent Barbie as a Jewish princess doll for a book targeted at young girls, stands in the Barbie-genre as a doll who thinks about immortality but ultimately accepts her mortality





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