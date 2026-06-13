Thousands Attend Funeral Procession for Princess Bajrakitiyabha

A royal funeral procession for Princess Bajrakitiyabha, who had been in a coma for nearly four years, traveled through the city center of Bangkok on Saturday afternoon. The princess was remembered for her work in helping underprivileged people in Thailand, including campaigning for the rights of female prisoners and providing aid during natural disasters.

A royal funeral procession for Princess Bajrakitiyabha , who had been in a coma for nearly four years, traveled through the city center of Bangkok on Saturday afternoon.

The princess, who was 47 years old when she died on Thursday evening, was remembered for her work in helping underprivileged people in Thailand, including campaigning for the rights of female prisoners and providing aid during natural disasters. The procession was attended by thousands of citizens dressed in black and officials in white suits with black armbands, who had been waiting for hours for the princess's arrival.

The government has instructed officials to wear black and flags to be flown at half-mast for 15 days. The king had invited the country to attend a Buddhist ritual at the Grand Palace, where the prime minister led members of the Thai cabinet in performing the bathing rite. The princess's project to help people during natural disasters, Friends in Need (of 'Pa'), was founded in 1995 and had installed weather stations in high-risk areas to act as early-warning systems.

The foundation had helped people evacuate before disaster struck, provided frontline services, and helped people affected by the floods out of poverty. Many mourners had gathered on the edges of the streets with umbrellas and fans to cope with the hot and humid conditions. Wanida Lainun, who was wearing a brooch with the princess's image, told the Guardian that her aunt was part of the princess's project.

The princess had also trained as a lawyer and served the country in several official roles, including as an ambassador to Austria and in the royal security command. The citizens of Thailand remembered the princess for her care for ordinary citizens, including her project to help underprivileged people in Chiang Mai in the country's north. The princess's work had touched the hearts of many, and her legacy will be remembered for years to come





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