More than 50 people were assessed by medics and one was taken to hospital after suspected tear gas was released during a Don Toliver concert at Co-op Live in Manchester, prompting a major incident and the evacuation of over 12,000 people.

More than 50 people were seen by medics after suspected tear gas was released into the crowd at a concert in Manchester on Sunday night (London time).

Police declared a major incident as thousands of concertgoers were evacuated from Co-op Live, an indoor arena, about 10pm during a performance by US rapper Don Toliver. Pictures circulating on social media show police cars circling the venue and emergency vehicles swarming the area. Armed police were also seen outside the arena. Concertgoers wrapped in emergency blankets were seen walking outside Co-op Live as authorities responded to the incident.

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Ambulance Service Responds To Incident

The North West Ambulance Service said one person was taken to Manchester Royal Infirmary and more than 50 people had been assessed by medics, with some reporting eye and respiratory symptoms. Greater Manchester Police confirmed officers attended a major incident on Sunday night. The force explained that a substance believed to be tear gas was let off in the crowd towards the end of the concert.

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Police said in a subsequent statement that investigators were still working to identify the substance and the cause. Assistant Chief Constable Steph Parker confirmed more than 12,000 people had been safely evacuated. Several people were treated on site, and one has been taken to hospital at this time, she said. Anyone who has left the event and since become unwell is advised to attend their local hospital, Parker said.

We understand the concern that this incident will have raised, particularly those with loved ones at the venue last night, and we would like to thank everyone for their patience as we dealt with it, she added. Earlier, the force said all attendees were being safely evacuated as a precaution. Those showing signs of being impacted were being supported by emergency services, with thankfully no serious injuries reported.

Police Declare Major Incident At Venue

Police urged people to stay away from the arena whilst emergency services helped those who had been at the concert safely make their way to their transport home. A major incident was declared to ensure emergency services and partner agencies could work together quickly and effectively to co-ordinate a safe response. Video from the concert showed the audience booing as a venue official announced that the event was ending early.

Due to unforeseen circumstances, the show is now finished, the official said. The official told attendees to make their way to the nearest exit in their own time. If you require medical assistance, please speak to a member of staff or visit the level zero concourse, the official added. Toliver is one of the world's biggest rappers with over 45 million listeners a month, according to Spotify.

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Inquiry Highlights Past Emergency Failings

He is set to continue his world tour, NITROUS, with performances at the O2 Arena and OVO Arena Wembley on Monday and Tuesday (London time). The incident occurred near the site of the 2017 terror attack at the Manchester Arena, including an eight-year-old girl and an off-duty female police officer, moments after US singer Ariana Grande finished performing. Following the attack, emergency services were criticised for their response.

A public inquiry concluded there were very significant failings by the police, very substantial problems with the ambulance service response and a risk-averse approach from the fire service.