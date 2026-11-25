A NSW Supreme Court jury convicted former police officer Beau Lamarre-Condon of murdering TV presenter Jesse Baird and his boyfriend Luke Davies in Sydney in February 2024, rejecting his claims the killings were not planned.

A NSW Supreme Court jury has found Beau Lamarre-Condon guilty of murdering former television presenter Jesse Baird and his boyfriend Luke Davies. The verdict, delivered on Wednesday in Sydney, followed hours of CCTV footage showing Lamarre-Condon appearing composed and methodical after the killings.

The jury rejected his lies. During the double murder trial, Lamarre-Condon told the jury he had not planned to kill anyone. He told a friend in prison that if he had planned a murder, he would have been cool, calm and collected. The jury did not believe him.

Also read Beau Lamarre-Condon chose ‘long walk’ to witness box rather than silence, his barrister tells court

Police combed through vision from cameras at hundreds of locations to piece together his movements. They traced the hours before and after three shots rang out on a quiet street in Sydney eastern suburbs on the morning of February 19, 2024. Lamarre-Condon appeared calm and methodical when he failed to put his police-issued Glock pistol in his locker after work.

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Lamarre-Condon Disguise And Surveillance Footage

He appeared relaxed as he left Balmain Police Station at 6pm on Sunday, February 18, 2024, with the weapon in his backpack. He wore an Uber Eats delivery driver disguise and was outside Baird share house for four hours on the morning of February 19, 2024. In December 2025, Lamarre-Condon laughed about the disguise in a conversation with a friend in prison.

Prosecutors said he appeared to be smiling when he sat down for a sushi train dinner with a friend on February 20, 2024. This came after his attempt to sink the bodies at a farm in Bungonia, near Goulburn, failed. He appeared composed on February 21, 2024, when he bought weights at Kmart Sylvania. He also seemed unruffled when he drove through a McDonald in Sutton Forest on the way back to the farm on February 22.

While buying white paint at Bunnings Rockdale to patch up the rented van, Lamarre-Condon knew his colleagues in blue were onto him. For the first time since his delivery driver disguise, he is captured on CCTV trying to obscure his appearance with a face mask and baseball cap. He later surrendered himself to Bondi Police Station that morning. Watch footage from his arrest, and what led up to it, in the video above.

Lamarre-Condon Arrest And Surrender Details

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