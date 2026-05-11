Threatened worshippers at Brisbane mosque, armed man reportedly enters building

Masjid Taqwa mosque in Bald Hills, Brisbane, was reportedly threatened by a man armed with an AK-47, who entered the building and told worshippers that he had the weapon in his car outside the building. The man left shortly after his threat. Police tracked down a 33-year-old Mitchelton man, who was charged for creating a public nuisance and disturbing a place of worship, but did not charge him for the more serious offense of threatening a place of worship. After the recent bombing and arson at Bondi Beach, mosques are under pressure. The Queensland Police Society strongly reminds anyone who feels threatened or victimized by the actions of others to report such activities to the police.

Worshippers at Brisbane mosque allegedly threatened by armed man at Masjid Taqwa mosque in Bald Hills. Incident occurred on Sunday morning near 11am. QPS investigating, but not yet charging anyone.

Man claimed to have an AK-47 in his car outside mosque, leaving worshippers feeling threatened. Brisbane's western suburbs mosque targeted by graffiti attack in recent months. In wake of Bondi Beach terrorist attack, mosques are under pressure, allegedly faced with threats and vandalism. Reminder to report such activities to the police





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Mosque Armed Man AK-47 Threat Investigation

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