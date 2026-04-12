Three Arrested After Police Chase Leads to 'Kill Car' Discovery in Sydney

A dramatic police chase in Western Sydney ended with the arrest of three men and the seizure of a vehicle allegedly linked to a series of shootings and firebombings. The Audi, described by police as a 'kill car,' contained firearms and cloned number plates. The men face multiple charges.

A dramatic police chase in Western Sydney concluded with the arrest of three men and the discovery of what police are calling a “ kill car ”.The incident unfolded on Saturday afternoon, beginning on the Great Western Highway in Wentworthville.

A dramatic police chase in Western Sydney concluded with the arrest of three men and the discovery of what police are calling a “kill car”.<\/p>

The incident unfolded on Saturday afternoon, beginning on the Great Western Highway in Wentworthville. Police attempted to stop a stolen Audi, but the driver refused, initiating a pursuit that spanned multiple suburbs.<\/p>

During the chase, police allege the occupants of the vehicle threw jerry cans onto the M4 Motorway near Silverwater, heightening the danger and intensity of the pursuit.<\/p>

The chase ultimately ended on Hill Road in Lidcombe, where officers from the Raptor Squad successfully rammed the Audi, bringing it to a halt. Following the impact, the three men abandoned the car and attempted to flee on foot. However, police, with the combined efforts of PolAir (police air support) and the Dog Squad, swiftly tracked down and apprehended all three suspects after a foot chase.<\/p>

The men, one aged 28 and two aged 24, were subsequently taken into custody without sustaining any injuries during the ordeal. The Audi, identified by authorities as a potential “kill car”, had been reported stolen from a residence in Edmondson Park approximately a month prior to the incident.<\/p>

A thorough search of the vehicle yielded significant evidence, including a semi-automatic rifle, a pistol, and cloned number plates. All seized items are now undergoing forensic examination as part of the ongoing investigation.<\/p>

Investigators believe the vehicle is connected to a series of recent shootings and firebombings that have occurred across the southwest Sydney region. This includes three specific incidents in Panania, one involving shots fired at a residential property and another targeting the wrong property with a firebombing. Furthermore, the investigation links the vehicle to two additional incidents in St Johns Park and Colyton.<\/p>

The swift apprehension of the suspects and the recovery of the weapons are seen as significant steps in addressing the escalating violence in the area. The charges laid against the three men are extensive and reflect the severity of the alleged crimes. All three are facing multiple firearm and weapons-related charges, encompassing possession of an unregistered prohibited firearm, possession of an unauthorised pistol in a public place, possessing ammunition without a license, and participating in a criminal group.<\/p>

These charges underscore the seriousness of the allegations and the potential for the suspects to be involved in organized criminal activity. The 28-year-old driver is also facing additional charges. He has been charged with driving a stolen vehicle, leading police on a pursuit, reckless driving, and, in addition, two outstanding warrants were executed related to assault and domestic violence offenses.<\/p>

The execution of the warrants further complicates the driver's legal situation and could lead to more severe penalties. The two 24-year-olds were also charged with being carried in a stolen vehicle, highlighting their involvement in the alleged criminal activities. The multiple charges reflect the variety of criminal behaviors linked to the individuals involved.<\/p>

The nature of the charges, the discovery of multiple firearms, and the alleged link to several shootings and firebombings suggest a serious threat to public safety.The case is now proceeding through the court system, and all three men have been denied bail, indicating the courts' perception of the risk they pose to the community. They are scheduled to appear at Parramatta Bail Court on Sunday.<\/p>

The bail hearing will determine whether they will remain in custody pending the ongoing legal proceedings. The prosecution will likely present evidence against the accused and argue for their continued detention based on the severity of the charges, the alleged connections to violent crimes, and the potential for flight or further criminal activity. The outcome of the bail hearing will have a significant impact on the immediate futures of the accused.<\/p>

The police investigation is continuing, and further charges could be laid as more evidence is gathered and analyzed. The forensic examination of the seized weapons and the investigation into the links between the Audi and the various shootings and firebombings are crucial components of the ongoing investigation. The involvement of multiple law enforcement units, including the Raptor Squad, PolAir, and the Dog Squad, demonstrates the seriousness of the case and the level of resources being devoted to bringing the perpetrators to justice. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the challenges faced by law enforcement in combating organized crime and the importance of proactive policing and community safety.<\/p>





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Police Chase Sydney Kill Car Firearms Arrest Shooting Firebombing Stolen Vehicle Raptor Squad

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