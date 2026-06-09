Three Cape York figures charged with fraud over alleged misuse of funds

Former Cape York Land Council chief executive Dion Creek, acclaimed Cape York artist Naomi Hobson and former Kalan Enterprises chief executive Tim Jaffer are each facing multiple fraud-related charges. Police allege more than $400,000 was dishonestly obtained or used from Cape York Land Council and Kalan Enterprises between 2021 and 2025.

Three prominent Cape York figures are facing dozens of fraud-related charges over the alleged misuse of funds from Aboriginal corporations. Former Cape York Land Council chief executive Dion Creek , acclaimed Cape York artist Naomi Hobson and former Kalan Enterprises chief executive Tim Jaffer have each been charged following what police described as a lengthy investigation.

Police allege about $400,000 was dishonestly obtained or used from the Cape York Land Council (CYLC) and Kalan Enterprises between 2021 and 2025. CYLC supports traditional owners on the Cape York Peninsula to regain rights to land and sea, while Kalan is focused on creating opportunities for Southern Kaantju people around Coen.

The funds were allegedly used to purchase private suites and catering at rugby league games in Brisbane, international airfares and luxury accommodation, fishing charters, and host private social events. Mr Creek, who co-founded Kalan Enterprises in 2009 and later served as chief executive of the Cape York Land Council for almost two years, was charged with 15 offences on June 6.

He is facing five counts of fraud, eight counts of producing or using false records, and two counts of dishonestly obtaining a benefit or advantage. Ms Hobson, whose work is featured in this year's Cairns Indigenous Art Fair, was charged on May 23 with five counts of fraud and two counts of producing or using false records. Tim Jaffer and Naomi Hobson are expected to appear in Cairns Magistrates Court next month.

Mr Jaffer, who is the contact person for Kalan, was charged on May 23 with 10 counts of fraud, 11 counts of producing or using false records, and one count of dishonestly obtaining a benefit or advantage. Ms Hobson and Mr Jaffer are expected to appear in Cairns Magistrates Court on July 21. The ABC has contacted the Cape York Land Council and Kalan Enterprises for comment





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Dion Creek Naomi Hobson Tim Jaffer Cape York Land Council Kalan Enterprises Fraud

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