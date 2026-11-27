Three men face aggravated grievous bodily harm charges after a fatal assault over a child's scooter in Treeby. Police confirm the victim suffered a stroke and brain injuries.

Deputy Police Commissioner Allan Adams confirmed that a young father has died following a brutal assault in Treeby, Perth, which police allege stemmed from a dispute over a child's scooter. The victim sustained severe injuries including swelling and bleeding on the brain, ultimately suffering a stroke that led to his death after being punched and kicked by three men.

Arrests Made In Kewdale And Surrounding Areas

Authorities arrested the three suspects two days after the violent incident occurred. Detectives executed search warrants at residential properties located in Kewdale, White Gum Valley, and Hamilton Hill to apprehend the individuals suspected of involvement in the fatal attack.

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Charges Filed By Fremantle Detectives

Fremantle Detectives have officially charged the trio, who are aged nineteen, twenty-three, and thirty-six, with one count of aggravated grievous bodily harm. The legal action follows the preliminary investigation into the altercation that escalated from a disagreement at a park on Lycaste Pde to a deadly assault on a nearby street.

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Police Condemn Street Based Violence

Deputy Police Commissioner Allan Adams described the death as a clear tragedy for the victim's family, emphasizing the timing during the Christmas holiday period. He stated that street-based violence remains a significant concern for the entire community and affirmed that police respond to such incidents as quickly and effectively as possible.

Details Of The Physical Altercation

Police reports indicate that the accused and the alleged victim attended the park after being notified of a disagreement involving children known to both parties. A physical altercation allegedly ensued at the location and continued onto a nearby street, where the three men allegedly punched and kicked the victim to the head with lethal force.