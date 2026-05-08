Three Feared Dead as Hikers Ignore Warnings on Erupting Indonesian Volcano

At least three hikers are believed to have died and up to 20 others are trapped after ignoring warnings and climbing Mount Dukono in Indonesia, which erupted violently on Friday. Rescue operations are underway amid ongoing eruptions, with authorities blaming the tragedy on negligence.

Three hikers are feared dead and as many as 20 more are trapped on Mount Dukono , an Indonesia n volcano that erupted violently on Friday, spewing ash up to 10 kilometers into the air.

The victims, including two Singaporeans and one Indonesian, were reportedly among a group of tourists who ignored warning signs and climbed the mountain despite its closure. Local police chief Erlichson Pasaribu confirmed the fatalities, stating that their bodies remained on the mountain due to ongoing eruptions. Search and rescue teams are working to locate nine Singaporean tourists and 11 Indonesians who were initially reported stranded, though some may have already descended.

Pasaribu revealed that banners at the climbing entrance explicitly warned against ascending, but some hikers were determined to reach the summit for social media content. If authorities had encountered them, they would have been stopped. Indonesia’s national disaster agency blamed the tragedy on the negligence of tourists and guides, emphasizing that Mount Dukono has been erupting continuously since 1933.

The Centre for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation had noted increased volcanic activity since March 30 and had advised people to stay at least four kilometers from the crater since December 2024. The incident highlights the dangers of ignoring safety warnings in volcanic zones, where unpredictable eruptions can turn deadly in moments. Authorities are now urging hikers to respect closure orders and prioritize safety over adventure. The situation remains critical as rescue efforts continue amid hazardous conditions





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Volcanic Eruption Indonesia Mount Dukono Hiking Tragedy Rescue Operation

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