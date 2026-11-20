Three people in New South Wales were hospitalised after using non-nicotine refillable vapes containing etomidate, an unregistered anaesthetic, prompting a public health warning.

Three people in New South Wales have been hospitalised after using non-nicotine refillable vapes that tested positive for etomidate, an unregulated anaesthetic agent. NSW Health issued a public drug alert on Friday afternoon.

Testing of the patients' blood and urine confirmed the presence of etomidate. The state health department would not confirm the ages of the three patients, where they were hospitalised, or their condition on Friday. Etomidate is a strong and fast-acting sedative used as a general anaesthetic overseas. It is not registered for medical use in Australia.

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Etomidate Found in Illicit Vapes

The discovery in NSW comes about four months after Victorian health officials announced they had found the powerful anaesthetic agent in an illicit vape sold in Melbourne. NSW Health warned that vapes sold as space pods, space oil, kpods, piu piu vapes, or zombie vapes may contain etomidate. They may also contain other substances, including ketamine, THC and potent opioids.

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Dr Darren Roberts, medical director of the NSW Poisons Information Centre, said etomidate's effects were unpredictable when used in a vape. He said etomidate could cause confusion, drowsiness, slow breathing, vomiting, muscle spasms or movements that were hard to control. People who take it could become unresponsive. These effects could be life-threatening, especially if used with other drugs that cause sedation, such as alcohol, opioids, benzodiazepines, and GHB.

Roberts said etomidate could also cause long-term harm when used regularly. This includes the disruption of hormones produced by the adrenal glands. These hormones are important in regulating stress responses and need to be replaced if they are not produced naturally. Roberts warned that the contents of non-nicotine vapes vary.

Health Risks of Etomidate Use

He said people cannot assume what is inside. He urged anyone considering using a vape to ask themselves what could be in it. He also stressed that people should seek medical care without fear. He said you will not get into trouble for seeking medical care.

If you feel unwell, or if your friend feels unwell, after using a vape, do something about it. NSW Health officials recommended that people administer naloxone to anyone who becomes unresponsive after using any drug, in case they have ingested opioids. Naloxone is an opioid overdose treatment. It is free at pharmacies and does not require a prescription.

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Naloxone will not reverse the effects of etomidate, because the sedative does not belong to the opioid class of drugs. However, health officials said it is still safe to give. Officials said anyone who witnesses someone experiencing unexpected symptoms after using drugs should call Triple Zero immediately or seek urgent medical attention. Symptoms of etomidate include confusion, drowsiness, slow breathing, vomiting and muscle spasms.

Anyone experiencing what they suspect are the effects of etomidate is advised to call Triple Zero and seek medical attention.