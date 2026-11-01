Three injured after grandstand collapse at sold-out Red Hot Summer Tour in Coolangatta

A temporary grandstand collapsed during Boom Crash Opera's set at the sold-out Red Hot Summer Tour on Coolangatta Beach, injuring three people and prompting promises of full refunds and multiple investigations.

Three people were injured when a temporary grandstand collapsed at the sold-out Red Hot Summer Tour on Coolangatta Beach on Sunday afternoon. The seating buckled about 2.30pm during a performance by Boom Crash Opera.

Medical response to festival injuries

On-site staff from 1300 Medics assessed 18 patients injured in the incident, according to the new source. One person used their own transport to go to hospital for a reported ankle injury. A spokesperson for Queensland Ambulance Service said paramedics were not called to respond to the initial incident. Paramedics later attended two people with back pain in the afternoon.

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Queensland Police confirmed they were called to a reported industrial incident at the festival site on Marine Parade about 2.50pm. Police said three minor injuries had been reported and officers were still at the scene. A police spokesperson said they were no longer involved in the situation. A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said paramedics were assessing a man in his 60s who had suffered a fall nearby.

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Police confirm industrial incident details

They could not confirm whether that incident was linked to the grandstand collapse. Kylie Winton, who was attending the concert, told 7NEWS.com.au that Boom Crash Opera singer Dale Ryder abruptly stopped performing when the grandstand collapsed. According to Winton, Ryder said: The grandstand has collapsed, we need security, we need first aid, we need assistance.

In footage obtained by 7NEWS.com.au, an event organiser can be heard telling concertgoers the grandstand had been signed off by an engineer just a day before the collapse. Yesterday that grandstand was signed off by an engineer and we will be having a meeting with that particular company to thoroughly investigate why that just happened, the organiser said. The organiser also told the crowd: Anyone in the grandstand who is able to, please move away from that area.

If you are not able to and you need assistance, we will get it to you as soon as possible. One of the event organisers addressed the crowd after the incident, expressing concern for the people who were in the grandstand and promising them full refunds. The people sitting in that grandstand, I hope everyone is OK because, let me tell you, I was standing stage-right and I watched that happen and my heart just sank, he said.

Organiser promises full ticket refunds

I have got no words for the way I felt for those people who are going through that traumatic experience, the organiser said. Every single person who was in that grandstand will be fully refunded their ticket by Ticketmaster. Organisers apologised to fans. The organiser, who said he witnessed the collapse from the side of the stage, described the moment as distressing.

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The event was paused during the incident and people were evacuated from the stand. It will continue as planned tonight. The Red Hot Summer Tour is a national festival playing in Coolangatta, Ballarat, Mornington, Brisbane, Melbourne and Glenelg. Australian Crawl and Men At Work headlined the sold-out Gold Coast show.

City confirms event permit issuance

Support acts included Birds of Tokyo, Eskimo Joe, Vika and Linda, Boom Crash Opera and Ella Hooper. The City of Gold Coast confirmed it had issued a permit for the event but was not responsible for organising it. A spokesperson told 7NEWS.com.au that the City issues permits for events held on City land. Conditions of these permits include the organisers complying with all relevant Australian safety standards.

Workplace Health and Safety Queensland is also investigating the collapse. 7NEWS.com.au has contacted Red Hot Summer Tour organisers for comment.