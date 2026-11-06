Woman and two men injured in Dandenong stabbing; school locked down

A woman has life-threatening injuries and two men are in hospital after a stabbing in Dandenong. A nearby primary school was briefly locked down but no children witnessed the incident.

A woman has life-threatening injuries and two men are in hospital after a stabbing in Dandenong, in Melbourne's south-east, this morning. Emergency services were called to a home on Woodlee Street at about 11.30am and found three people with injuries believed to be stab wounds, Victoria Police said.

A 28-year-old woman was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Two men, aged 26 and 35, were taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Acting Inspector Rebecca Hall said all three people involved in the incident were known to one another. She said they were currently in hospital with police members being treated for their injuries.

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School lockdown during stabbing incident

We have a female who has sustained serious injuries that are potentially life threatening, and we have two males who have also sustained injuries but who are not critical and not life-threatening, Acting Inspector Hall said. She also said nearby Dandenong North Primary School was briefly locked down as emergency services responded to the incident.

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My understanding is that the children were inside the school at the time and were prevented from coming to the street and so did not witness anything, she said. Parents have been made aware as to how to pick up their children when school finishes today, she said. A letter to parents from principal Paul Hilton, seen by the ABC, said the school implemented its safety procedures earlier today due to an incident opposite the school grounds.

The school resumed normal operations once police advised it was safe to do so, he wrote. Dandenong Family Violence Investigation Unit detectives said the circumstances surrounding the suspected stabbings were yet to be established but that the parties involved were known to each other. Police are not looking for anyone else.

Local business owner describes scene

Rena Mirra is the owner of CHD Charisse Hair Designers on David St, around the corner from Woodlee St. One customer walked down to the site and said that a man was lying on the nature strip and was taken on a stretcher into an ambulance. Police were door-knocking at nearby businesses and residences, she said. A crime scene guard remains in place in Woodlee Street, police said.

The State Department of Education said it could not comment on the incident as it was a police matter. Anyone who was in the area at the time, who may have dashcam footage or CCTV footage, is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.