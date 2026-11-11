US Charges Three Men Over Iran-Backed Plot on RAF Fairford and Jewish Sites

US authorities have charged three men with an Iran-backed plot to attack RAF Fairford and Jewish communities in Europe and the United States. Saadi remains in custody in the US, while the US Air Force relocated aircraft from RAF Mildenhall due to an Iran-related threat.

Three men have been accused by American authorities of being Iran -supported operatives who plotted an assault on a British airbase used by the US Air Force, as well as attacks on Jewish communities in Europe and the United States.

Charges against Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood al-Saadi, a dual Iranian-Iraqi national, Mohsen Mohajeri, an Iranian national, and Mohammad Ali al-Hassani, an Iraqi national, were outlined in an indictment unsealed in Manhattan federal court. Saadi is currently in custody in the United States.

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Iran-Backed Plot Against British Airbase

Lawyer Jamie McDonald in New York said Saadi, who was arrested in the northern hemisphere spring, had continued to coordinate with his co-defendants in the days leading up to the attempted September attack on RAF Fairford in western England. American bombers and troops had been stationed at the base. The men allegedly orchestrated a plot to attack RAF Fairford, which hosts US bomber aircraft, including the B1-B Lancer.

McDonald said the defendants helped orchestrate a campaign of terror on behalf of terrorist organisations affiliated with Iran. The campaign targeted Jewish communities in Europe and the United States, and the British military base RAF Fairford, which housed American service members. He added that the threat presented by Iran and Iran-backed terrorist groups to America and its allies is not hypothetical and is very real.

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Attorney-General Todd Blanche said anyone who plans a terrorist plot on a military base housing American service members will be prosecuted by the United States government. An undated image released by federal prosecutors shows Mohammed Baqer Dawood Al-Saadi with the late commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard, Qasem Soleimani. The indictment offers fresh insight into an episode that was shrouded in mystery for more than a month.

RAF Fairford Arrests And Redeployments

Five men were detained after midnight on September 27 British time on suspected explosives and terrorism offences. They were arrested after three suspicious vans were spotted travelling towards RAF Fairford in western England. A sixth suspect, a British-Iranian dual national, was arrested several days later, and all were released on bail. British authorities linked the incident to Tehran, and although Iran denied involvement, the arrests prompted Washington to redeploy aircraft stationed there back to the United States.

RAF Fairford, located 160 kilometres west of London, has been used by American bombers during decades of conflicts in the Middle East. According to the indictment, Saadi used coded language in communications with relatives from jail. He directed that money be passed along to others who could carry out attacks. The charges allege that the three men conspired together to use a network of contacts in Britain to commit terrorist attacks on behalf of an Iran-aligned terrorist network.

That network included the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and Kata'ib Hezbollah, also known as the Hezbollah Brigades. In June, Saadi pleaded not guilty to charges that he plotted at least 18 attacks in Europe. Prosecutors said the attacks were in retaliation for the US and Israel's war with Iran. He called himself a prisoner of war and has been held without bail since.

His lawyers did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the latest development. Both Kata'ib Hezbollah and Iran's IRGC have been designated by Washington as foreign terrorist organisations. American prosecutors say Saadi was a Kata'ib Hezbollah commander. In October, Mohmed Abdulkarim, 24, and Nouman Essghir, 24, were both charged under the National Security Act, the Crown Prosecution Service said.

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Abdulkarim was charged with assisting a foreign intelligence service and Essghir with entering a prohibited place for a purpose prejudicial to the UK. On Tuesday, the US Air Force relocated more aircraft from a base in eastern England because of a threat, officials told the Associated Press. The Military Air Tracking Alliance, a team of about 30 open source analysts who routinely monitor military and government flight activity, said it had spotted 13 American aircraft leaving RAF Mildenhall.

US Aircraft Relocated From England

The aircraft were heading for bases in Scotland, Spain and Germany. The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the evacuation, said the threat related to Iran, according to people familiar with the matter. RAF Mildenhall hosts the US Air Force's KC-135 Stratotanker, which refuels bombers flying missions into the Middle East. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the US was constantly repositioning forces around the world for a variety of reasons.

He referred questions to the Pentagon, which did not provide immediate confirmation. In a separate development, a member of the US Army was arrested on Tuesday in England on suspicion of espionage related to Russia, British counter-terror police said. The 41-year-old man, who was not named, was detained near Gloucester on suspicion of violating two sections of the National Security Act 2023: assisting a foreign intelligence service and obtaining or disclosing protected information.

Army Member Arrested For Espionage

The arrest comes amid tension between Moscow and much of Europe. Police said the arrest was not related to other counter-terrorism investigations, indicating no connection with the suspected plot linked to Iran. The Metropolitan Police said its counter-terror forces worked closely with the FBI and US military. In the news release, FBI Director Kash Patel called it an important arrest involving espionage allegations that are of utmost concern to the US and its allies.

Brigadier General Sean Stinchon, commanding general of the US Army's Counterintelligence Command, described the suspect as a senior soldier but offered no other details on his identity in a news release. When asked for more details, Army Counterintelligence Command declined to provide more information.

Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Associated Press has tracked about 200 incidents of sabotage and malign activity across Europe blamed on Russia by Western officials, including organising plots to set fire to warehouses, launching drones and trying to kill.