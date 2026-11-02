Crocodile Sighting Near 2032 Olympic Rowing Venue Prompts Safety Review

A saltwater crocodile spotted at North Rockhampton Golf Club near the Fitzroy River, the planned 2032 Olympic rowing venue, is under investigation as officials and experts debate its size and safety implications.

A saltwater crocodile spotted at the North Rockhampton Golf Club near the Fitzroy River, the planned venue for 2032 Olympic rowing events, is under investigation after a photo shared on Sunday showed the animal near the 11th hole on Splitters Creek.

The sighting has raised questions about safety at the future Olympic precinct. The crocodile was photographed by a club member, and a manager at the venue claimed the animal was significantly smaller than it appeared in the image, describing it as a baby crocodile and estimating its length at about 1.2 metres.

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Conflicting Size Estimates Spark Safety Concerns

However, a report from local Sylvia Liber and other sources estimated the crocodile to be more than 3 metres long. The club has signage throughout the course warning of crocodiles, and the manager said, It has never been a problem, members and visitors are very aware of its presence with signage throughout the course.

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On Monday, a spokesperson for the Department of the Environment, Tourism, Science and Innovation (DETSI) said the sighting was not reported to the department and is now under investigation. DETSI has been contacted for further comment. Premier David Crisafulli, speaking in Hervey Bay on Monday morning, played down concerns.

When asked if the government had concerns about the sighting, he said, No. He expressed confidence in Rockhampton's ability to host the Olympic rowing events, saying, Many, many decades of success proves that it's a world-class venue, it's a magnificent community and they'll do it very, very well. Transport and Main Roads Minister Brent Mickelberg also voiced confidence later on Monday.

Officials Express Confidence Despite Sighting

He told reporters at Central Station in Brisbane, I challenge anyone who thinks rowing can't be delivered in Rocky to head up to Rocky and have a look. The rowing club on the banks of the Fitzroy there is exceptional, and I'm sure it'll be a great success in 2032. Rowing Australia life member Ray Ebert said the sighting was a shock and a wake-up call for those planning the 2032 Olympic rowing events on the Fitzroy River.

He admitted, I've been saying that the crocodiles are the least of our problems. I'm going to admit to something that none of the politicians have admitted to: maybe I was wrong. He pointed to previous crocodile sightings in the area, including two reported in December 2024, involving animals measuring about 2.5 metres and 1 metre.

Ebert raised questions about how authorities would manage crocodile risks around the proposed venue, stating, It's not the crocodiles that you can see that I would be worried about, it's the ones that I can't see. He questioned whether the Queensland government was taking the issue seriously enough and said the sighting could prompt further questions about the venue's suitability and safety.

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State and national rowing regattas have been held on the Fitzroy River, and the venue has also been used by Australian rowing teams for pre-Olympic training camps over the years. In September, Premier Crisafulli announced the Rockhampton venue had passed an independent technical assessment with flying colours to host rowing and canoe sprint events at the 2032 Brisbane Games. This came after months of fierce debate over the Fitzroy River's suitability, including its status as a crocodile habitat.

Expert Advocates Removal of Crocodiles Near Venue

International sporting bodies are now awaiting the next phase of venue planning, which includes technical details and confirmation of service levels and facilities needed for Olympic and Paralympic competitions. On September 19, a saltwater croc was spotted upstream from the Rockhampton rowing course, according to the Queensland government's official sightings dashboard. Reptile expert John Lever, who owns Koorana Crocodile Farm near Rockhampton, said wildlife rangers would likely need to assess the animal's behaviour before deciding whether it should be removed.

The area is not currently classified as a Category A crocodile removal zone, where crocodiles are automatically targeted for removal. However, Lever said he believed crocodiles spotted near the planned Olympic venue should be removed. He stated, Now, under the circumstances with the Olympics coming up, my take on this would be that any crocodile seen in that area should be removed.

Lever added that the animal was likely a male saltwater crocodile given its reported size, and that last week's rain may have stimulated its activity. He noted, There's crocodiles, of course, in the Fitzroy, we all know that, so a sighting is not uncommon. Dr Ross Dwyer, a senior lecturer in animal ecology at the University of Sunshine Coast, said crocodile sightings in the area were not unusual.

He added that the animals would likely be less active during the winter months when the Olympics would be held, though he reiterated that crocodiles near humans are always a threat. Dwyer explained, They're cold-blooded … if it is winter time, crocodiles are less mobile. They're certainly still moving around, and you would certainly want to be careful. I'm sure efforts will be done to make sure it's safe at that time.