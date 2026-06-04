Three Neo-Nazis Found Guilty of Offensive Behaviour at Melbourne Anzac Day Service

Three men have been found guilty of offensive behaviour after booing during a Melbourne Anzac Day dawn service in 2025. The group disrupted proceedings at the Shrine of Remembrance when Indigenous elder Mark Brown took to the stage to conduct a Welcome to Country.

Three neo-Nazis who booed during a Melbourne Anzac Day dawn service in 2025 have been found guilty of offensive behaviour . The group disrupted proceedings at the Shrine of Remembrance in 2025 when Indigenous elder Mark Brown took to the stage to conduct a Welcome to Country.

A hearing in the Melbourne Magistrates' Court is continuing, with the men to be sentenced later today. Neo-Nazis who loudly booed during a Melbourne Anzac Day dawn service have been found guilty of offensive behaviour. The group disrupted proceedings at the Shrine of Remembrance in 2025 when Indigenous elder Mark Brown took to the stage to conduct a Welcome to Country.

On Thursday, Magistrate James FitzGerald found Jacob Hersant, Nathan Bull, Michael Nelson guilty of behaving in an offensive manner in public. Four men were charged after allegedly booing and yelling racist slogans at an Anzac Day service in Melbourne last year. Prosecutors alleged that booing and racist slogans were yelled during parts of the service. The loud heckling was heard by thousands who had gathered at the shrine to honour fallen soldiers.

Magistrate FitzGerald said he accepted there were differing views in the community about Welcome to Country ceremonies. But he said it was beyond reasonable doubt that booing at an Anzac Day ceremony was offensive behaviour, given the event is hushed and reverential nature. The dawn service at the Shrine of Remembrance is not a time and place for noisy argument, heated debate, or the indignant expression of political views, Magistrate FitzGerald said.

The behaviour engaged in in this case ruined this moment of national commemoration for those attending. It was transgressive behaviour that would be likely to arouse significant anger, significant resentment, outrage, disgust, or hatred in the mind of a reasonable person. Witness 'upset and disgusted' The hearing is continuing, with the magistrate hearing legal arguments about the sentences the men should face.

When the booing occurred at the shrine, some in the crowd tried to counter the insults by cheering and clapping. Hersant, Bull and Nelson are well-known white supremacists, while Lomax, a Ballarat dentist, was suspended from practising due to allegations connecting him to neo-Nazi rallies. During the hearing, Hersant, Bull and Nelson admitted causing the disruptions but argued it was an act of political speech against Welcome to Country ceremonies.

Defence lawyer Sam Norton, acting for Mr Lomax, argued evidence before the court did not show his client booing. He also has a conviction for violent disorder after participating in a group attack on hikers in Victoria's Cathedral Ranges





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Neo-Nazis Offensive Behaviour Melbourne Anzac Day Shrine Of Remembrance Welcome To Country

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