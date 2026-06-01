Three separate incidents of crime and violence in Melbourne and Sydney

A 40-year-old man from Brunswick West was arrested and charged with 20 alleged offences, including causing an explosion likely to cause serious injury to property, after a group of three men allegedly used a homemade device to steal cash from an ATM in Melbourne's CBD. A 17-year-old boy was arrested and charged after allegedly leading police on a pursuit through Sydney's southwest. A masked man was seen firing a pistol several times before driving off in a black SUV.

A 40-year-old man from Brunswick West was arrested and charged with 20 alleged offences, including causing an explosion likely to cause serious injury to property, after a group of three men allegedly used a homemade device to steal cash from an ATM in Melbourne 's CBD.

The incident occurred on May 13, about 2.45am, and the explosive ignited in the face of one of the men, leaving him with serious and life-changing injuries. The trio ran away with about $5000, but the injured man was located soon after on Peel St. The police investigation led to the arrest of the 40-year-old man, who was later charged with theft, using an explosive, and conduct endangering life.

This comes after another 40-year-old man was arrested on May 29 and charged with similar offences. In a separate incident, a 17-year-old boy was arrested and charged after allegedly leading police on a pursuit through Sydney's southwest. The pursuit began after a grey sedan failed to stop on Campbeltown Rd in Bardia about 9.20pm on Monday. The alleged driver was arrested at the scene and later charged with several alleged offences, including driving with a suspended license.

In a third incident, a masked man was seen firing a pistol several times before driving off in a black SUV. The incident occurred on October 24, about 1pm, at a home in Cragieburn. The police are still investigating the incident and are seeking information from the public. The masked man is described as wearing a black hooded jumper, black face mask, balaclava, black tracksuit pants with a grey waistband, and black shoes with white soles.

The police are urging anyone with information to come forward and assist in the investigation. The incidents highlight the ongoing issue of crime and violence in the community, and the need for increased police presence and community engagement. The police are working tirelessly to bring the perpetrators to justice and to keep the community safe





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