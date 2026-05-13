Three sons of Kouri Richins fear return home, urge judge to sentence her to life in prison without parole

Prosecutors urged Judge Richard Mrazik to sentence Richins to life without parole, stating that the boys would feel unsafe if their mother was released and that the youngest son felt “achieved and ashamed” of his mother for taking away their father, the eldest son believed that if his mother was released, she would come after him and put their entire family at risk, and the middle son feared that without his father, he would be unprotected and unable to live a happy life.

Kouri Richins , a real estate agent with a house-flipping business who was millions in debt, published and promoted a children’s book about a boy coping with the death of his father shortly before her arrest.

Prosecutors showed that Richins laced her husband Eric Richins’ cocktail with five times the lethal dose of fentanyl and falsely believed she would inherit his estate worth more than $4m. Kouri Richins, 35, faces five felony convictions, including aggravated murder, and her three sons say they are “afraid” of her if she is ever released from prison





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Kouri Richins Park City Eric Richins Fentanyl House-Flipping Business Real Estate Agent Children’S Book Life Insurance Policies Aggravated Murder Insurance Fraud Magic Tricks Quarters Year 2023 February 14 911 Operator Utah Division Of Child And Family Services Licenses Case Number Finding

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