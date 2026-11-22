Police investigate three separate stabbings in Melbourne that left one man dead and two injured. Two suspects were arrested in connection with the fatal incident.

Three men sustained injuries from three separate violent incidents across Melbourne on Saturday, a series of attacks that resulted in the death of a 21-year-old man. North West Metro Region Superintendent Lorna McCarthy addressed the media on Sunday to detail the unfolding investigations into these distinct criminal events.

Fatal Stabbing at Bourke Street Mall

A 21-year-old man died after being stabbed in Bourke Street Mall. The victim was allegedly approached by Evan Liatsas, aged 31, who demanded the man's mobile phone. The victim was rushed to hospital but died shortly after arrival.

Also read Police Hunt Suspect After Random Stabbing at Melbourne Bourke Street Mall Leaves Man Critical

Just over six hours prior, another 24-year-old man was stabbed in the same precinct after refusing to hand over his device to Liatsas. This second victim was hospitalized with serious injuries but remained in stable condition by Sunday afternoon.

Eyewitnesses described the distressing scene, with young people attempting to save the life of the 21-year-old victim. Police arrested a 17-year-old boy and two men, aged 18 and 19, nearby. All three suspects remained in custody on Sunday afternoon.

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Superintendent McCarthy confirmed that a stolen Kia Cerato, believed to be linked to the stabbings, was recovered in Victoria's eastern region. Two occupants of the vehicle were arrested during the recovery, and police expect further arrests to follow.

Broadmeadows Altercation and Injury

A separate incident occurred in Broadmeadows, in Melbourne's north, on the same evening. A 33-year-old man was stabbed outside a fast-food restaurant on Pascoe Vale Road at approximately 9:05 pm following an alleged altercation.

Police stated that two men and two women had arranged to meet before the violence erupted. The injured man managed to leave the scene in a vehicle before being located by Protective Services Officers at Upfield railway station.

Investigators confirmed that those involved in the Broadmeadows incident were known to each other. This attack is being treated as a distinct event from the CBD stabbings, though it contributes to the day's total of three victims.

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Police Response and Crime Statistics

Superintendent McCarthy acknowledged public concerns regarding safety in the Central Business District following the recent incidents. She insisted that Melbourne remains a safe place for residents and visitors despite these violent events.

Victoria Police continue Operation Harmony, which has conducted over 2,500 patrols and resulted in more than 400 arrests. The operation has engaged with 58,000 people to maintain a strong visible police presence in the city.

McCarthy noted that knife crime has fallen by 13 percent across Victoria. Authorities have seized more than 10,000 knives, citing police intelligence as a key factor in reducing these statistics.

CBD crime scenes are expected to remain in place throughout Sunday as investigators continue gathering evidence. Police are providing appropriate support to officers who responded to the scenes, describing their attendance as terribly distressing.