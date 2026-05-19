Three Teenagers Killed at San Diego Mosque, Case Includes 'Hate Rhetoric' and Reported Hate Crimes

Three individuals were fatally shot by young shooters who met online and expressed broad hatred towards different religions and races at an Islamic Center of San Diego mosque, which also houses a school. The shooters, 18 and 17 years old, showed 'generalised hate rhetoric' and authorities are looking into whether specific threats were issued. Thirty firearms and a crossbow have been recovered from their homes. The security guard, a 30-year-old man, stopped the attack from moving beyond the mosque's front section. His family described him as 'everything' to the Islamic Center and a 'role model' to the community.

Three people were killed at the Islamic Center of San Diego, where young teenagers committed a school shooting after meeting online and expressing broad hatred towards different religions and races.

Authorities searched their homes and recovered various firearms, including a crossbow. The shooters, ages 18 and 17, have been identified, and their mother is cooperating with the investigation. The Islamic Center of San Diego, the largest mosque in the city, also houses a school. Minutes before the attack, police were searching for the teenagers, after reports of missing weapons and suicidal thoughts.

The three victims were a security guard, the shooter's mother, and another teenager. The shooters also engaged in 'generalised hate rhetoric', but specific threats against the mosque were not reported. The security guard, Amin Abdullah, who put the mosque on lockdown, was among the fatalities. After the shooting, mourners paid respect to the security guard and the three individuals who died, stating that they were 'men of courage, sacrifice, and faith'





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San Diego / California Islamic Center Of San Diego Murder Copies Islamic Center Of San Diego Shooting Hate Crimes Armed With Knives 30 Firearms Black Crossbow Evidence Obtained From Residents

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