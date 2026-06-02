Three‑Week Rail Shutdown Hits Beenleigh and Gold Coast Lines as Major Upgrade Works Commence

Queensland Rail will close tracks on the Beenleigh and Gold Coast lines from 27 June to 19 July for signalling upgrades, station improvements and track duplication, while buses replace trains and service patterns are adjusted amid ongoing wage negotiations.

Commuters in South East Queensland should prepare for a wave of inconvenience on the rail network this month as extensive track closures force buses to replace trains on the Beenleigh and Gold Coast lines for nearly three weeks.

The shutdown, scheduled from 27 June to 19 July, is part of a coordinated programme of works that will upgrade stabling yards, modernise stations and install a new digital signalling system based on the European Train Control System between Beenleigh and Varsity Lakes. At the same time, crews will begin early stages of track duplication, level‑crossing removals and platform construction linked to the Logan and Gold Coast faster‑rail project, as well as the relocation of Loganlea station.

Translink's acting head, Dean Helm, explained that these works can only be carried out safely when trains are not running, and urged passengers to plan ahead, consider alternative transport options and allow extra travel time for appointments, work commitments or major events. The disruption comes at a particularly sensitive time for Queensland Rail, which is in the middle of wage negotiations covering six agreements and seven unions representing its workforce.

Ongoing protected industrial action has already created uncertainty, and while authorities are confident the engineering works will proceed as planned, they warned that further changes could arise if industrial disputes continue. To mitigate the impact, Translink has reorganised service patterns across multiple lines. Between Boggo Road and Banoon, buses will substitute for regular train services on the Beenleigh and Gold Coast lines.

Meanwhile, a combined all‑stops train will operate between Varsity Lakes and Banoon, replacing the usual express services and introducing minor timetable adjustments. The Airport line will run between Domestic Airport and Boggo Road stations, linking to the Cleveland line during peak periods, while the Cleveland line will alternate its connections between the Airport line at peak times and the Shorncliffe line outside those periods.

The Shorncliffe line itself will run between Sandgate and Roma Street during peak hours before switching to the Cleveland line in off‑peak times. These shuffles aim to maintain a baseline level of connectivity despite the loss of regular services. Passenger frustration has already been evident, with reports of long waiting times at stations and crowded bus bays.

Critics argue that the timing of the closures, coinciding with wage negotiations, places an undue burden on commuters who already face uncertainty over their pay and job security. Nevertheless, Queensland Rail officials maintain that consolidating several projects into a single window of disruption will ultimately shorten the overall period of inconvenience.

They stress that the upgraded signalling, expanded track capacity and modernised stations will improve reliability, increase service frequency and support the broader Cross River Rail initiative, which promises faster, more frequent trains across the region. As the Fair Work Commission continues hearings into the pay agreements until the end of June, commuters are advised to stay updated through official channels, use real‑time travel apps and consider alternative modes such as car‑pooling or cycling where feasible





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Queensland Rail Track Closures Digital Signalling Cross River Rail Wage Negotiations

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