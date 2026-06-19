Three-Year-Old Critically Injured After Crocodile Attack at English Zoo; Man Released on Bail

A three-year-old boy is in critical condition after a crocodile attack at Johnsons of Old Hurst zoo. A man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder has been released on bail as police investigate how the child ended up in the enclosure.

A three-year-old boy remains in critical but stable condition following a harrowing incident at Johnsons of Old Hurst, a family-owned farm and zoo in Cambridgeshire , England.

The child suffered serious injuries after ending up in the zoo's crocodile enclosure. While the precise sequence of events is still under investigation, the BBC reports that the boy was attacked by at least one crocodile. Other British media outlets have relayed accounts that the wife of the zoo's owner entered the enclosure in a desperate attempt to rescue the child.

The zoo, which houses over 100 animals with a particular focus on crocodilians, has indefinitely closed its Tropical House as a consequence of the tragedy. A 30-year-old man present at the scene was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

However, Cambridgeshire Police have confirmed that he has been released on bail until September 18 pending further inquiries. The police force stated that the individual, who has no known connection to the injured boy or his family, was assessed as being medically unfit for an interview at the time of his arrest. Detective Inspector Verity McCann emphasized that the investigation is ongoing, with authorities working to establish the full circumstances that led to the child's fall into the dangerous enclosure.

The incident has cast a shadow over the popular local attraction, prompting questions about safety protocols and visitor supervision. The police have appealed to the public for any information that might assist their inquiry, stressing the need to piece together a clear timeline of events. The zoo management has expressed profound distress over the incident and is cooperating fully with the authorities. The closure of the tropical animal house signifies the seriousness with which the establishment is treating the event.

This developing story has garnered national attention, highlighting the inherent risks of facilities that house dangerous wildlife. The condition of the young boy continues to be monitored closely by medical professionals. The arrested man's release on bail indicates that, while he remains a suspect, the investigation requires more evidence before any charges can be definitively filed.

The police have not yet speculated on how the child came to be in the crocodile enclosure, leaving open questions about parental supervision, accidental falls, or any potential criminal act. The community around the zoo has rallied in support of the affected family, with many awaiting answers from the ongoing police probe





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Crocodile Attack Zoo Incident UK Three-Year-Old Attempted Murder Bail Cambridgeshire Johnsons Of Old Hurst

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