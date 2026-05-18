Thrill-seekers defy death and the law with daring climb up Gold Coasts tallest building, Q1

Two daredevils have risked their lives and potential criminal charges after illegally scaling Australias tallest building, the nations tallest residential building, the Q1 tower.

Two thrill-seekers have defied death and the law in a heart-stopping climb up the Gold Coast s 322-metre-tall Q1 tower. Two daredevils have risked their lives and potential criminal charges after illegally scaling Australia s tallest building, with one climber making the death-defying ascent wearing nothing but thongs on their feet.

The pair spent several hours climbing to the top of the Q1 tower on the Gold Coast, the nations tallest residential building standing at a staggering 322m. One slip during the dangerous climb would have resulted in a fatal fall from the iconic skyscraper, which dominates the Gold Coast skyline. The Q1 tower, which stands for Queensland Number One, has been a target for thrill-seekers and urban climbers since its completion, despite strict security measures in place.

It remains unclear whether the climbers have been identified or if charges will be laid over the dangerous stunt, scaling a crane on top of a city skyscraper without any safety equipment in an act police have described as absolutely stupid. The young climber was filmed almost 300 metres in the air atop one of Sydneys tallest cranes, with footage posted to social media showing the terrifying ascent.

The man snuck into the construction site at 55 Pitt Street, making it past security before scaling scaffolding and climbing 40 flights of stairs. He then hung out over the edge to climb even higher, going step by step until he reached the top of the crane. Theres no activity to go onto social media that putting yourself at this type of risk, the climber agreed to speak anonymously with 7NEWS about his motivations.

I like to think of it as more of a challenge. And just knowing that I can do that makes me want to, he said. Its not the first time the daredevil has attempted such a dangerous feat. Last year, he posted video of himself climbing a crane in Parramatta security has now been tightened at the 55 Pitt Street site, which is set to become one of Sydneys biggest office skyscrapers





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Gold Coast Australia Q1 Tower Gold Coast Urban Climbers Sydney Construction Site Crimine Charge Thrill-Seekers Illegal Climb

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