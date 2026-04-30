Thrilling Draw as Collingwood Holds Off Hawthorn Despite Statistical Disadvantage

Collingwood and Hawthorn played out a dramatic draw at the MCG, with the Magpies defying the statistics to remain competitive and nearly secure a victory. Dylan Moore's siren-beater ensured the match ended in a tie after a night of intense action and controversial moments.

Collingwood and Hawthorn battled to a thrilling draw at the MCG in a match where the statistics heavily favored Hawthorn , yet Collingwood remained competitive throughout.

Despite being significantly outmatched in key areas like disposals (Collingwood had 75 fewer), inside 50s (34-62), clearances (23-39), and contested possessions (105-134), Collingwood managed to stay in the contest and even lead for much of the night. The game culminated in a dramatic finish with a goal after the siren from Hawthorn's Dylan Moore, securing the draw.

The Hawks had numerous opportunities to extend their lead, amassing 15 behinds compared to their 13 goals, highlighting their inaccuracy in front of goal. A crucial miss by Massimo D’Ambrosio with 40 seconds remaining kept Collingwood within striking distance. Collingwood repeatedly capitalized on their scoring chances, exemplified by Jamie Elliott's long-range goal and Steele Sidebottom's goal from a 50-meter penalty. The Magpies demonstrated resilience and efficiency despite being dominated in general play.

The match was filled with controversial moments, including a non-awarded free kick to Nick Watson for a chase-down tackle. Hawthorn coach Sam Mitchell described the performance as an “outlier,” acknowledging his team’s usual potency. Collingwood’s Nick Daicos led all players with 34 disposals, despite playing under duress, while Dan Houston contributed 32 touches. For Hawthorn, Jai Newcombe was outstanding with 28 disposals and nine clearances.

Young Hawk Nick Watson impressed with two goals and a spectacular display of skill, while Harry Perryman suffered a hamstring injury for Collingwood. The draw leaves both teams with a point, and a sense of bewilderment given the disparity in key statistics. The game was a testament to the unpredictable nature of Australian Rules Football, leaving both coaches and players with mixed emotions





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AFL Collingwood Hawthorn Draw MCG

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