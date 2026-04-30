Thrilling Draw at the MCG: Collingwood and Hawthorn Share the Points

Collingwood and Hawthorn played out a dramatic draw at the MCG, with Hawthorn dominating the statistics but Collingwood remaining competitive and capitalizing on their scoring opportunities. A goal after the siren from Dylan Moore secured the result.

Collingwood and Hawthorn battled to a thrilling draw at the MCG in a match where the statistics heavily favored Hawthorn , yet Collingwood remained competitive throughout.

Despite being significantly outmatched in key areas like disposals (Collingwood had 75 fewer), inside 50s (34-62), clearances (23-39), and contested possessions (105-134), Collingwood managed to stay in the contest and even lead for much of the night. The game culminated in a dramatic finish with a goal after the siren from Hawthorn's Dylan Moore securing the draw.

The Hawks had numerous opportunities to extend their lead, amassing 15 behinds compared to their 13 goals, highlighting their inaccuracy in front of goal. A crucial miss by Massimo D’Ambrosio with just 40 seconds remaining kept Collingwood’s hopes alive. Collingwood repeatedly capitalized on their scoring chances, exemplified by Jamie Elliott’s long-range goal and Steele Sidebottom’s goal from a 50-meter penalty.

The match was also marked by controversial umpiring decisions, including a tackle by Nick Watson that went unrewarded, sparking debate among players and fans. Despite the draw, both teams displayed commendable resilience. Hawthorn coach Sam Mitchell acknowledged the outlier performance, noting his team’s usual potency was absent. Collingwood’s Nick Daicos starred with 34 disposals despite playing under duress, while Jai Newcombe led Hawthorn with 28 disposals and nine clearances.

The game was a testament to the unpredictable nature of Australian Rules Football, leaving both teams with mixed emotions. The draw leaves both teams with a point each, and sets up intriguing matchups in the weeks to come. The match was played in front of a large crowd of 76,632 fans at the iconic MCG, adding to the electric atmosphere





theage / 🏆 8. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

AFL Collingwood Hawthorn Draw MCG

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Full Steene ahead: Rule change jump-starts Magpie’s careerCollingwood’s Oscar Steene and Hawthorn’s Ned Reeves have flourished under the new ruck rules, thrilling crowds with their leaps. On Thursday night the pair meet in the middle of the MCG.

Read more »

AFL Round 8: Collingwood vs Hawthorn live updates — blog, scores and statsCollingwood and Hawthorn meet in a blockbuster Thursday night clash at the MCG to kick off Round 8 with both sides coming off dominant wins. Follow live.

Read more »

AFL LIVE: Injury-hit Pies, Hawks locked in tight contest heading into final termCollingwood skipper Darcy Moore will return for tonight’s clash against Hawthorn at the MCG. Follow along for all the action

Read more »

Dramatic Draw: Hawks Snatch Result Against Collingwood After SirenHawthorn and Collingwood played out a thrilling draw at the MCG after Hawk Dylan Moore kicked a goal after the siren. Collingwood battled through multiple injuries but ultimately couldn't hold on for the win despite a late lead.

Read more »

Hawthorn Snatch Draw Against Collingwood in Thrilling FinishCollingwood and Hawthorn played out the first ever draw in their history after a late free kick awarded against Darcy Moore allowed Dylan Moore to level the scores on the final siren. Collingwood appeared set to win despite several key injuries, but a costly error in the dying seconds cost them the game.

Read more »

Thrilling Draw as Collingwood Holds Off Hawthorn Despite Statistical DisadvantageCollingwood and Hawthorn played out a dramatic draw at the MCG, with the Magpies defying the statistics to remain competitive and nearly secure a victory. Dylan Moore's siren-beater ensured the match ended in a tie after a night of intense action and controversial moments.

Read more »