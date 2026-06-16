Thriving Wallabies on the Isle of Man

A guide leads a small group on a safari in the northern reaches of the Isle of Man, encountering red-necked wallabies that have naturalised populations across the UK. The wallabies thrive in the cooler, wetter climate of the island and have an important role to play in inspiring people to engage with nature.

It's late on a summer's evening, and I'm on an unusual safari in the northern reaches of the Isle of Man, an island between England and Northern Ireland.

Our small group has gathered in a glen beneath heather-clad moors, where our guide, Andy, points out various wild plants and tells us about their medicinal properties. As we set off and ascend a steep trail through towering pine and beech trees, we encounter red-necked wallabies, which are thriving on the Isle of Man due to its cooler, wetter climate. The wallabies are nocturnal, but Andy suddenly points out one on a plateau, looking alert and upright.

It bounds away on its hind legs, leaving us enthralled. The wallabies are extraordinary, hailing from Tasmania and thriving in the cooler, wetter climate of the Isle of Man. There are around 1200 of them on the island, mostly in the north. They have naturalised populations across the UK, but some populations have died out, while others, like the Isle of Man, are thriving.

The wallabies have an important role to play in inspiring people to engage with nature and appreciate the beauty of the island's wild spaces and native wildlife





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Isle Of Man Wildlife Wallabies Nature Engagement Inspiration

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