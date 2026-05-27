Thunder Take 3-2 Series Lead as Jared McCain Shines in Game 5 Victory Over Spurs

Jared McCain's breakout performance continued as the Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the San Antonio Spurs 127-114 in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals, taking a 3-2 series lead.

The Oklahoma City Thunder responded emphatically to their Game 4 disappointment, defeating the San Antonio Spurs 127-114 in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals on Tuesday night.

The victory gives the Thunder a 3-2 series lead and puts them one win away from a second consecutive NBA Finals appearance. After managing only 89 points in their previous outing, the Thunder exploded offensively, led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's 33 points and a stunning breakout performance from rookie Jared McCain.

McCain, who was acquired from the Philadelphia 76ers at the trade deadline, made his first career playoff start and delivered 20 points, with 18 coming in the second half as Oklahoma City pulled away. His rise has become a storyline of the postseason, especially given the circumstances of his departure from Philadelphia. The 76ers, under then-president Daryl Morey, traded McCain for a 2026 first-round pick and three second-round selections, with Morey claiming the team sold high.

As McCain flourishes in a winning system, that decision has come under increasing scrutiny. Against the Spurs, McCain showed poise beyond his years, attacking the basket and knocking down mid-range jumpers. One particular drive through traffic for a tough finish drew roars from the home crowd and demonstrated the confidence that has made him a key rotation piece for the Thunder. The Spurs, meanwhile, face elimination as the series shifts back to San Antonio.

Victor Wembanyama had a difficult night, scoring 20 points but shooting just 4-of-15 from the field. He was a perfect 12-of-12 from the free-throw line but struggled to find rhythm against Oklahoma City's aggressive defense. The Thunder used multiple defenders on Wembanyama, fronting him in the post and sending help from the weak side. Despite the poor shooting, Wembanyama contributed six rebounds, three blocks, and two steals, but was subbed out late as the game slipped away.

Stephon Castle led the Spurs with 24 points, and Julian Champagnie added 22, but San Antonio lacked consistent scoring beyond their top three. Alex Caruso provided a spark off the bench for the Thunder with 22 points, six assists, and three steals, playing 28 minutes of high-energy basketball. Caruso's impact was felt on both ends, as he hit timely three-pointers and disrupted San Antonio's offensive sets. The game was not without tension.

In the third quarter, Spurs forward Keldon Johnson erupted in frustration after a disputed out-of-bounds call, demanding a challenge that never came. Johnson received a technical foul, and the sequence seemed to deflate San Antonio's momentum. The Thunder led by double digits at halftime and, despite a brief Spurs rally in the fourth quarter that cut the lead to six, responded with a decisive 12-2 run to put the game away.

Gilgeous-Alexander, though not at his sharpest shooting (7-of-19 from the field), controlled the game with his free-throw shooting, making 16 of 17 attempts. He also dished out nine assists and recorded two steals, orchestrating the offense with calmness under pressure. The Thunder's depth was on full display, with five players scoring in double figures and the bench contributing 42 points.

Oklahoma City's ability to win in different ways has been a hallmark of their postseason run, and Game 5 was another example of their resilience. As the series heads to San Antonio for Game 6, the Spurs will need to find answers for McCain and a Thunder team that seems to be peaking at the right time. San Antonio has shown they can compete, winning Game 4 on their home floor, but consistency has eluded them.

Wembanyama will likely see even more defensive attention, and the supporting cast must step up to keep the season alive. For the Thunder, the focus remains on closing out the series and returning to the NBA Finals. Jared McCain's emergence has given them an unexpected weapon, and his confidence is growing with each game.

The trade that sent him to Oklahoma City is looking more lopsided by the day, and the 76ers have become a cautionary tale about selling high on young talent. For now, McCain is focused on winning, and his contributions are a major reason why the Thunder are on the brink of another Finals appearance





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