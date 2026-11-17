Tiger Woods makes his competitive golf return at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas. The five-time winner overcomes injury and legal issues to join a star-studded field.

Tiger Woods is set to compete in a golf tournament for the first time in two years at the Hero World Challenge, an unofficial event he hosts in the Bahamas. The legendary 50-year-old golfer announced his participation on Instagram, confirming his place in a 20-player field that includes top contenders like Rickie Fowler and Gary Woodland. The tournament, which has a strict invitation policy for the world's top-ranked players, will take place from December 3 to December 6 in New Providence.

Woods Replaces Injury Hiatus With Competitive Comeback

Woods last appeared in a major professional competition at the 2024 British Open held at Royal Troon. He missed the cut in that event, which marked his final appearance in all four major championships for that calendar year. His absence from the tour has been extensive due to a severe physical setback. Woods ruptured his Achilles tendon in February 2025, an injury that forced him to withdraw from the entire professional season.

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His recovery path faced additional complications earlier this year. While beginning his practice regimen in March, Woods was arrested on a DUI charge. Following the incident, he stepped away from all golf activities to undergo treatment at a rehabilitation facility in Zurich. He has since resumed training, describing his current physical state as feeling better during a recent interview with Sirius XM, where he noted he had been training quite a bit to prepare for this return.

Star-Studded Field Highlights Tournament Significance

The Hero World Challenge typically restricts entry to golfers ranked in the top 50 of the world rankings. However, the tournament rules reserve a specific spot for the host. This allows Woods to participate despite his long absence from competitive play. The event is designed to showcase elite talent, bringing together the best players in the sport for a prestigious week of golf.

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Hideki Matsuyama enters the tournament as the defending champion. He will face stiff competition from Scottie Scheffler, who is looking to reclaim the title. Scheffler won the event in both 2023 and 2024, establishing himself as a dominant force in recent years. Woods himself has a strong history with this event, having won it five times previously. His last appearance was three years ago, where he finished in 18th place.

PNC Championship Shows Partial Return to Public View

Before his official return to the main professional circuit, Woods made a brief public appearance at the 36-hole PNC Championship. This event features pairs of professionals and their amateur relatives, allowing for a more relaxed competitive environment. Woods participated with his son, and the format permitted him to ride in a cart during the rounds. This event served as a transitional step in his journey back to full professional fitness.

The Hero World Challenge represents a significant milestone in Woods' rehabilitation and career longevity. It is the first time he will face full professional competition since his Achilles injury. The event location in the Bahamas provides a familiar and comfortable setting for Woods, who has a proven track record of success in this specific tournament. Fans and analysts will watch closely to see how his body responds to four days of intense competition. His participation also highlights the enduring appeal of the Hero World Challenge as a premier golfing event.