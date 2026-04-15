Tigers Face Bulldogs Threat as Bula Contract Saga Continues

Wests Tigers are under pressure to activate Jahream Bula's 2027 club option as fears grow that Phil Gould and the Canterbury Bulldogs could swoop for the star fullback, similar to their pursuit of Lachlan Galvin. Negotiations for a long-term deal are ongoing, but the delay has opened the door for potential rival interest, with the Tigers reportedly exploring contingency plans.

Concerns are mounting that rugby league history could repeat itself as Phil Gould , the Bulldogs' general manager, is reportedly showing significant interest in securing rising star Jahream Bula . The longer his contract negotiations with the Wests Tigers continue to stall, the greater the perceived opportunity for the Bulldogs to potentially poach the talented fullback.

The Tigers hold a crucial club option for Bula for the 2027 season, valued at $900,000, which they have yet to formally activate. This decision point arrives as the club endeavors to finalize a long-term contract extension with the playmaker. The extended period of uncertainty surrounding Bula's future has fuelled speculation that Gould and the Bulldogs are poised to make a move, reminiscent of their successful recruitment of Lachlan Galvin. During a segment on NRL 360, host Braith Anasta posed the question: What are the rumours circulating that are causing apprehension about the possibility of Bula transitioning to the Bulldogs? Brent Read, a correspondent for The Daily Telegraph, shed light on the situation, highlighting Gould's formidable track record in securing desired players, even in the face of existing roster commitments, such as the recent two-year contract extension for Connor Tracey. Read elaborated, stating that regardless of the current personnel at the club, Gould possesses the ability to strategically manoeuvre players and reconfigure the team to accommodate new acquisitions. He cited the Galvin saga as a prime illustration of this, where the Bulldogs actively created space for the young talent they pursued. If Gould sets his sights on Bula, Read asserted, he will similarly find a way to make it work. Adding another layer to the complex negotiations, Paul Tallis raised the possibility that the prolonged discussions might be linked to Bula's new manager, Isaac Moses, seeking a more substantial portion of the fullback's next contract. Read concurred that the structure of the deal could significantly impact the outcome. He explained that if Moses can successfully renegotiate a new contract that offers Bula improved terms, it would alter the financial landscape. Anasta further clarified that should Bula agree to a new deal with a rival club, his manager would be entitled to a commission. However, if Bula were to remain with the Tigers on a less lucrative deal, and the Bulldogs subsequently offered him an additional $100,000, Bula would not be obligated to pay his manager a fee, as the original deal would have been established before Moses' involvement. In such a scenario, he would still be liable to his former manager. But, if he signs with the Bulldogs or any other club, it constitutes a new agreement, thereby entitling Isaac Moses to his cut. Conversely, Michael Carayannis, also from The Daily Telegraph, issued a stern warning to the Wests Tigers, advising them to exercise their 2027 club option for Bula without delay to prevent him from being lured away by the Bulldogs. Carayannis expressed his strong opinion that it would be a grave error for the Tigers to forgo activating the option. He advocated for immediate action, securing the option first and then addressing long-term arrangements. He pointed out the limited availability of comparable fullbacks on the market, with Scott Drinkwater being the only other prominent name. While acknowledging Drinkwater's capabilities, Carayannis firmly backed Bula for his superior upside and advocated for the Tigers to prioritize retaining him. He emphasized Bula's current form, the team's trajectory, and the perceived stability within the Wests Tigers squad as compelling reasons to act decisively. In their due diligence, the Tigers have reportedly made inquiries with Cowboys fullback Scott Drinkwater, exploring him as a potential contingency plan should they lose Bula. This proactive approach ensures they are aware of all available options and the current market dynamics before committing to a specific direction. Despite this, their stated intention is to defer a final decision until the club option date, though it is still anticipated that they will exercise it. The Tigers aim to present Benji Marshall, the coach, with a comprehensive overview of all available avenues. This strategy allows them to remain informed about market developments leading up to the critical date, while simultaneously pursuing a long-term agreement with Bula in the background. Their intention is to continue these negotiations until the club option deadline, but they are simultaneously seeking to understand alternative possibilities in case their primary objective of retaining Bula does not materialize as planned. Carayannis, however, expressed concerns that delaying this critical decision could disrupt the positive momentum the Tigers have been building as a team, particularly with Bula playing a pivotal role at fullback. He argued that while the team is currently performing exceptionally well, it is unwise to jeopardize this by creating unnecessary distractions. He cautioned that their strong ladder position is not guaranteed for the following year and that addressing potential disruptions proactively is essential. Read, however, believes the Tigers still retain the leverage to utilize the club option when necessary. He stated that if a long-term contract extension with Bula remains unsigned by the club option date, they will undoubtedly exercise it. Anasta warned that Tigers supporters would likely react with significant disappointment and frustration if the club were to lose Bula to the Bulldogs, especially given his and the team's current impressive performances. The decision regarding Bula's future is evidently multifaceted, involving player contracts, managerial influences, market availability, and the delicate balancing act of maintaining team morale and momentum





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