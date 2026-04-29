Tigers Prioritize Bula Retention Amidst Luai Departure

With Jarome Luai heading to the PNG Hunters, the Wests Tigers are now laser-focused on securing the long-term future of star fullback Jahream Bula. Contract talks are ongoing, but a deal hasn't been reached, leaving the club facing pressure to lock in their key player.

The Wests Tigers are now intensely focused on securing the future of their star fullback, Jahream Bula , following the confirmed departure of five-eighth Jarome Luai to the PNG Hunters.

Bula, currently contracted until the end of the 2026 season, holds a player option and a club option within his contract, guaranteeing his services for at least one additional season. However, the Tigers face significant pressure to extend his commitment beyond that, as rival clubs are expected to express strong interest in acquiring the talented fullback.

The situation is complicated by ongoing contract negotiations that have yet to yield a positive outcome, raising concerns about Bula’s long-term allegiance to the joint venture. The club’s aspirations of becoming premiership contenders in the near future are heavily reliant on retaining a player of Bula’s calibre. Recent commentary from NRL 360’s Brent Read suggests a swift resolution is unlikely.

Read indicated that the lack of progress in extension talks, despite ongoing discussions, points towards a potential delay until the option deadlines approach. The Tigers then face a decision: exercise the existing option for a reported $900,000 next year, or continue negotiations in hopes of reaching a more long-term agreement. While Read’s gut feeling leans towards Bula remaining with the Tigers, he acknowledges potential roadblocks, primarily stemming from the inability to finalize a mutually satisfactory deal.

The core issue appears to be financial, with the player and club yet to align on terms. Failing to secure Bula’s signature would represent a substantial setback for the Tigers, not only impacting their on-field performance but also disrupting their long-term strategic planning. Finding a replacement of comparable quality would be a challenging task, potentially requiring a significant investment in the player market.

Braith Anasta highlighted the difficulty in identifying a suitable ‘stopgap’ solution, emphasizing the importance of retaining Bula’s talent. Speculation surrounding the influence of the relationship between coach Benji Marshall and Bula’s manager, Isaac Moses, has been dismissed by Read. He asserts that any perceived friction between the two is not currently a significant impediment to the contract negotiations.

Read draws a parallel to Luai’s departure, stating that the player’s desire to move was the primary driver, with the manager acting in his client’s best interest. He believes a similar dynamic isn’t at play with Bula. Michael Carayannis of The Daily Telegraph underscored the greater significance of Bula’s potential departure compared to Luai’s, citing Bula’s longer career trajectory and potential to become an elite fullback in the competition.

Carayannis argues that while Luai’s move might be viewed as a successful outcome for him personally within a defined timeframe, losing Bula would represent a more substantial loss for the Tigers, hindering their progress towards premiership contention. The club’s ability to offer a compelling package that aligns with Bula’s ambitions and market value will be crucial in determining his future. The coming weeks are expected to be pivotal in resolving this critical situation for the Wests Tigers





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