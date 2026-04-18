Tigers Roar at Home as Luai Returns for Showdown with Broncos

The Wests Tigers, enjoying a strong start to the NRL season and a three-game winning streak, host the defending premiers Brisbane Broncos at Campbelltown Stadium. The Tigers welcome back star playmaker Jarome Luai and centre Taylan May, while the Broncos are depleted by injuries and suspensions but have Adam Reynolds returning. The match promises an exciting clash between a confident Tigers side and a determined Broncos outfit seeking to improve their season.

The Wests Tigers are poised to leverage their strong opening to the National Rugby League season with a highly anticipated home game against the reigning premiers at Campbelltown Stadium . This clash marks a significant moment for the Tigers as they welcome back key playmaker Jarome Luai , who has been sidelined since round three, and centre Taylan May. Their return injects considerable experience and talent into the team, pushing the in-form Jock Madden to the impact role of the No.14 jersey.

Sunia Turuva also reclaims his familiar position on the wing, further solidifying the Tigers' backline. Conversely, the Brisbane Broncos arrive at Campbelltown with a notably depleted squad. They are contending with the absence of Reece Walsh and Ben Hunt due to injuries, coupled with the suspension of their formidable forward, Pat Carrigan. Despite these setbacks, captain Adam Reynolds has been named to make a welcome return from an adductor complaint, which will see Thomas Duffy shift to the interchange bench. Josh Rogers is set to debut in the No.9 jersey for Brisbane, while the bench features new recruits Jack Gosiewski and Jaiyden Hunt, alongside a further four players, indicating a strategic reshuffling of their resources. The Broncos will be looking to ignite their season after a mixed 3-3 start. Currently occupying second spot on the NRL ladder, the Wests Tigers have built impressive momentum, entering this fixture on the back of a formidable three-match winning streak. Their return to Campbelltown Stadium is imbued with the confidence derived from these recent successes. The Broncos, however, find themselves in a contrasting position, having experienced a more inconsistent start to the year with a 3-3 win-loss record. They will be particularly keen to secure a victory and climb back into the top eight, demonstrating their championship pedigree despite the challenges they are currently facing. The team lineups for this pivotal encounter are as follows: For the Wests Tigers, the starting lineup includes Jahream Bula at fullback, followed by Sunia Turuva and Taylan May on the wings and in the centres respectively. Patrick Herbert and Heamasi Makasini complete the backline, with Jarome Luai and Adam Doueihi forming the halves pairing. The formidable front row comprises Terrell May and Apisai Koroisau, supported by Fonua Pole at prop. Second-row duties fall to Samuela Fainu and Kai Pearce-Paul, with Alex Twal anchoring the scrum at lock. The interchange bench is set to feature Jock Madden, Sione Fainu, Royce Hunt, and Alex Seyfarth, with Latu Fainu and Luke Laulilii as potential additional reserves. For the Brisbane Broncos, Jesse Arthars will start at fullback, with Josiah Karapani and Kotoni Staggs in the centres, and Gehamat Shibasaki and Deine Mariner on the wings. The halves combination sees Ezra Mam alongside the returning Adam Reynolds. The front row consists of Corey Jensen and Payne Haas, with Josh Rogers at hooker. Brendan Piakura and Jordan Riki occupy the second-row positions, and Xavier Willison starts at lock. The interchange bench is expected to include Thomas Duffy, Ben Talty, Jack Gosiewski, and Va’a Semu, with Hayze Perham and Cameron Bukowski as additional potential inclusions. The contrasting team situations and the presence of returning stars promise an enthralling contest at Campbelltown





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