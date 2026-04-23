Tigers Roar Back to Defeat Raiders and Reclaim Second Spot

The Western Tigers defeated the Canberra Raiders 33-14, securing a crucial win that moves them back into second place on the ladder. Royce Hunt's powerful try and a dominant second-half performance were key to the Tigers' victory.

The Western Tigers delivered a commanding performance, securing a 33-14 victory over the Canberra Raiders in a match brimming with intensity and spectacular plays. The win propels the Tigers back into a coveted second position on the competition ladder, solidifying their status as a genuine contender.

The game unfolded as a captivating contest of momentum shifts, with the Raiders initially establishing a lead before the Tigers roared back with a dominant second-half display. A pivotal moment arrived when powerhouse Royce Hunt, facing his former team, ignited the crowd with an electrifying 35-meter charge to score a try, showcasing his sheer strength and determination. This try served as a catalyst for the Tigers, who began to assert their dominance.

The first half witnessed a fluctuating battle, with the Raiders demonstrating resilience despite an early 10-0 deficit. They clawed their way back into the contest, capitalizing on penalties and displaying tactical prowess to take a 14-10 lead into the break. This lead, however, proved unsustainable against the Tigers’ relentless pressure in the second half.

The Tigers’ attack found its rhythm, expertly exploiting space on the left flank, allowing Laulilii to score his second try of the night, expertly converted by Doueihi. The Raiders’ defense, though valiant, struggled to contain the Tigers’ increasingly potent offensive maneuvers. A particularly noteworthy play involved a sublime offload from Samuela Fainu, setting up Doueihi for his second try, a pass reminiscent of rugby league legends Beetson or Sonny Bill Williams.

Taylan May further extended the Tigers’ lead with a powerful display of strength, forcing his way over the line after the Raiders were penalized. While Doueihi’s conversion attempt was unsuccessful, the momentum had firmly swung in the Tigers’ favor. The Tigers’ control of possession in the second half proved crucial, stifling the Raiders’ attempts to mount a comeback. Despite trailing by only six points for a period, the Raiders were unable to breach the Tigers’ resolute defense.

A desperate attempt by Stuart to score in the corner was expertly denied, highlighting the Tigers’ commitment to protecting their lead. The Raiders’ recent winning record at Leichhardt Oval added an extra layer of intrigue to the match, but ultimately, they were unable to replicate that success. A late penalty against Luai for an escort near his line resulted in Sanders extending the Raiders’ score with his third goal of the night, but it proved to be a mere consolation.

The Tigers’ victory was a testament to their overall strength, strategic execution, and the individual brilliance of players like Royce Hunt, Laulilii, Doueihi, and May. The team’s performance signals a strong intent as they continue their pursuit of premiership glory. The match was a thrilling spectacle for fans, showcasing the dynamic and unpredictable nature of rugby league





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