Tigers Seek Redemption Against Resurgent Raiders at Leichhardt Oval

The Wests Tigers aim to bounce back from a narrow defeat against the Broncos when they host the in-form Canberra Raiders at Leichhardt Oval. The match presents a significant challenge for the Tigers, who have a poor recent record against Canberra, but a much-improved team under Benji Marshall.

The Wests Tigers face a crucial test of their recent form as they prepare to host the Canberra Raiders at Leichhardt Oval on Thursday night.

Coming off a narrow one-point defeat against the reigning premiers, the Brisbane Broncos, the Tigers will be eager to return to the winners' circle and demonstrate the improvements they've shown throughout the 2026 season. While the loss to Brisbane was disappointing, the performance itself was encouraging, suggesting the Tigers are becoming increasingly competitive. They’ll need to translate that potential into a strong 80-minute display against a Canberra side brimming with confidence.

The Raiders have found their rhythm, securing consecutive victories and demonstrating a renewed attacking prowess. This makes the upcoming clash at Leichhardt Oval a significant encounter for both teams, with implications for their respective positions on the NRL ladder. The match promises a compelling battle between two teams striving for consistency and aiming to solidify their place amongst the competition's frontrunners.

The historical record heavily favors the Canberra Raiders in this matchup, a fact that will undoubtedly weigh on the minds of the Tigers players. The Wests Tigers have struggled against the Raiders in recent years, managing only two wins in their last sixteen encounters. Adding to the challenge, the Tigers haven't tasted victory over Canberra at their home ground, Leichhardt Oval, since 2010.

However, it’s important to note that only three games have been played between the two sides at Leichhardt since that 2010 win, and more significantly, the Tigers team under the guidance of coach Benji Marshall represents a substantial departure from the squads of the past. Marshall has instilled a new sense of belief and tactical flexibility within the team, and this current iteration of the Tigers is arguably a far more formidable opponent than those that have previously faced the Raiders.

The team’s improved resilience and attacking capabilities suggest they are well-equipped to challenge the Raiders’ dominance. A late change to the Raiders lineup sees Ata Mariota relegated to the bench, with Corey Horsburgh stepping into the starting front row in place of Josh Papalii, adding an element of unpredictability to the contest. Beyond the on-field battle, the game serves as a reminder of the importance of responsible gambling.

The NRL and associated organizations actively promote awareness of the potential harms associated with gambling and provide resources for those seeking support. Information regarding setting deposit limits and accessing confidential help is readily available through services like 1800 858 858 and gamblinghelponline.org.au. This commitment to player welfare extends beyond the physical aspects of the game and encompasses the mental and financial wellbeing of individuals involved in the sport.

The focus now shifts to Thursday night, where the Wests Tigers will look to rewrite their recent history against the Raiders. Leichhardt Oval is expected to be a vibrant atmosphere, with the home crowd eager to witness a Tigers victory. The team’s ability to overcome their historical struggles and capitalize on their recent improvements will be key to securing a much-needed win.

The Raiders, however, will be determined to maintain their winning momentum and continue their climb up the NRL ladder, making for a captivating and highly anticipated contest. The match is available to watch live and ad-break free on FOX LEAGUE through Kayo Sports





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NRL Wests Tigers Canberra Raiders Leichhardt Oval Rugby League Benji Marshall Josh Papalii Corey Horsburgh Gambling Awareness

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