Tigers vs Panthers: Origin Trio Back, Tigers Revenge on Bulldogs

The Tigers host the Panthers at CommBank Stadium on Sunday afternoon in a clash billed by many to be the best of the weekend. The Panthers welcome back Origin trio Brian To’o, Isaah Yeo and Nathan Cleary after they were rested in a Warriors win after the series opener and are flying high atop the NRL ladder. Meanwhile, the Tigers are rising high off the back of a strong win against the Bulldogs — with a host of former Penrith players out for revenge including Api Koroisau, Jarome Luai and Sunia Turuva. Koroisau is also gunning for Origin selection and will be hoping a huge performance can clinch a bench spot under Laurie Daley.

The Tigers host the Panthers at CommBank Stadium on Sunday afternoon in a clash billed by many to be the best of the weekend . The Panthers welcome back Origin trio Brian To’o, Isaah Yeo and Nathan Cleary after they were rested in a Warriors win after the series opener and are flying high atop the NRL ladder.

Meanwhile, the Tigers are rising high off the back of a strong win against the Bulldogs — with a host of former Penrith players out for revenge including Api Koroisau, Jarome Luai and Sunia Turuva. Koroisau is also gunning for Origin selection and will be hoping a huge performance can clinch a bench spot under Laurie Daley





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Tigers Panthers Origin Trio Brian To’O Isaah Yeo Nathan Cleary Bulldogs Revenge Api Koroisau Jarome Luai Sunia Turuva Origin Selection Laurie Daley Tigers Vs Panthers Clash Best Of The Weekend NRL Ladder Origin Trio Brian To’O Isaah Yeo Nathan Cleary Bulldogs Revenge Api Koroisau Jarome Luai Sunia Turuva Origin Selection Laurie Daley Tigers Vs Panthers Clash Best Of The Weekend

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