Former Test captain Tim Paine has emerged as a key figure in possible peace talks between warring members of the 2018 South African tour party as Cricket Australia finalises terms for its Sandpapergate truth forum.

Former Test captain Tim Paine has emerged as a key figure in any possible peace talks between warring members of the 2018 South African tour party who became embroiled in the Sandpapergate scandal.

Cricket Australia Truth Forum Process

His role comes as Cricket Australia works to finalise terms of reference for its truth forum, in which players and staff from the scandal eight years ago will be asked to share their honest recollections. A parallel line of private conversations is taking place alongside the formal process. The positions of Usman Khawaja, David Warner, Chadd Sayers and Cameron Bancroft have been made publicly clear about collective knowledge, and therefore a need for collective responsibility.

Also read Cricket Australia urged to avoid legal route and use ethics commission to heal Sandpapergate wounds

Current captain Pat Cummins and fellow bowlers Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc have also made their differing views plain. Nathan Lyon has not spoken publicly, but was a signatory to the 2021 statement denying any knowledge of sandpaper being taken onto the field. Paine, thrust into the captaincy by Steve Smith's ban, remains a respected figure on all sides of the debate.

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That respect is due in particular to how his leadership was shown in picking up the pieces from Newlands and the remainder of the tour in 2018. Importantly, Paine was the first player to publicly argue that the team should have taken collective responsibility in 2018. He believed the full weight of CA's penalties should not have fallen upon Smith, Warner and Bancroft alone.

Paine is the coach of the Adelaide Strikers in the Big Bash League and has also held numerous coaching roles for CA in recent times. He wrote about the saga in a chapter that otherwise sticks closely to CA's official version of events. He said: I have wondered if there was a point where we could have said something or done something differently. Everyone was a part of it to some degree.

Mitchell Marsh Respected Stance

Would it have worked out better for those three players if we had owned it as a team? I think it would have. All-rounder and now white-ball captain Mitchell Marsh is held in similar regard by both sides of the argument. His vexed position has been made plain by a haunted visage in recent days, when he was also kept away from media duties after being persistently asked about the affair in his pre-series press conference in Perth.

Marsh had said: I respect Uzzy for telling his story and for writing his book, and I don't sit here coming from a place of judgement. Everyone's got their story. Some will be willing to share it, and others might not, purely on the basis of the fact that they've moved on. It's really important that at some stage we do.

Players Association boss Paul Marsh advocated in this masthead for collective responsibility to be taken by all players and staff from the 2018 tour. He said this should be in addition to CA taking responsibility for leading the team in a win at all costs direction in the preceding few years. Marsh said: They are a team, and you win, you lose as a team.

I just think it's something that maybe we need to be able to do collectively, so that everyone can find a way to move on here. Those words found a sympathetic ear across much of the cricket community over the weekend.

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Scar Tissue Hindering Team Talks

However, some senior figures conceded there is a significant amount of scar tissue that needs to heal before all players could be expected to get together and talk through matters. Captain Cummins was grateful to be supported both in private and in public by CA chief executive Todd Greenberg and chair David Boon. He is still facing some harsh critiques, including by the respected former England captain Mike Brearley.

Brearley wrote in The Times: It is hard to see Cummins remaining as captain for long, even if Cricket Australia is so far backing him. He has so much the bearing and look of a heroic and honourable leader, clean-cut, handsome, with the image of an outback hero. He has been a wonderfully consistent, top-level Test cricketer, and as captain has much modified the team's bad reputation.

But the cover-up, if it is so, has been worse for him than any crime or misdemeanour. Perhaps he should bow out with as much grace as he can find. Greenberg and Boon have made it clear CA are in no mood to move Cummins on, but are aware he will need plenty of support in coming days and months.

Greenberg Calls for Calm and Support

Greenberg told SEN radio on Saturday: I think he's going need some help in that, and I think he's going to need some other leaders to step up, and we're gonna need to take the temperature down a little bit. I think this has got very messy and very emotional very quickly, and it's clearly it's an emotional issue for a lot of people.

Greenberg added: I think in a lot of ways, that's the standing of the Australian cricket team, we're the nation's national sporting team, and it's cared about deeply. So when these things come up, we have to remind ourselves that emotional energy that comes with it can be good and bad. Australian young gun's summer threatened by bizarre ankle infection. Embattled captain stands by sandpaper comments.