Tim Ryan: Rugby Union's Rising Star with No NRL Ambitions

Tim Ryan, the Queensland Reds sensation, reveals his commitment to rugby union despite growing up with rugby league. With a impressive debut season and a nickname earned from teammates, Ryan discusses his career, the influence of Joe Schmidt, and the Reds' historic Super Rugby goal.

Rugby league may have been the sport Tim Ryan grew up with, but a career in the NRL or code defection is not on his radar.

The Queensland Reds sensation scored a hat-trick against the Blues and six tries in his next four games, capturing Joe Schmidt's attention. Known as 'The Junkyard Dog', Ryan chose union due to the Reds' interest during his high school years. He hasn't considered crossing codes, focusing instead on his union career. Schmidt discussed Ryan's Test future in 2024, but no further conversations have occurred.

Ryan has since matured physically and improved his performance. His 'junkyard dog' nickname was given by teammates, not responsible for raised expectations. In 2026, Ryan found balance, scoring eight tries and improving his defense. Witnessing Max Jorgensen's performance against the Reds motivated him.

Queensland aims to defy history and become the first Australian side to beat a Kiwi outfit in a New Zealand-based final. The team is focused on winning, not breaking records





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Tim Ryan Queensland Reds Rugby Union Rugby League Joe Schmidt Super Rugby Max Jorgensen

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