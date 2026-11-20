Tim Tszyu declares beating Erislandy Lara for the WBA middleweight title is more prestigious than facing Jermell Charlo, challenging the American champ to wait his turn.

Tim Tszyu has explicitly declared that capturing the WBA middleweight title against Erislandy Lara holds far greater prestige than any potential victory over Jermell Charlo. Speaking during an interview with Fox Sports Australia, the Australian boxer referred to the Cuban legend Lara as a 10 times better fighter than Charlo, effectively ranking the upcoming Gold Coast bout above the super welterweight matchup with the American star.

Tszyu V Lara Gold Coast Bout Details

The highly anticipated clash between Tim Tszyu and Erislandy Lara is scheduled for Sunday, December 13th, starting at 12pm AEDT from the Gold Coast stadium. This fight represents a significant milestone in Tszyu's career as he aims to capture a world title in a second weight class, following his decisive victory over Errol Spence Jr. By securing this belt, Tszyu seeks to cement his legacy in a higher division, proving his versatility and dominance across different weight brackets.

Also read Erislandy Lara Dubs Tim Tszyu a Basic Fighter Ahead of WBA Middleweight Title Clash

Charlo Claims Next Fight And Calls Tszyu Greedy

Jermell Charlo has suggested that if both he and Tim Tszyu win their respective bouts this December, Charlo is guaranteed to be Tszyu's next opponent for the middleweight championship. This potential rematch would likely take place again in Australia, continuing the storyline between the two stars. However, Tszyu rejected the idea of an automatic bout, stating that Charlo is not guaranteed any such position and should wait his turn in the queue for a title shot.

During his own media appearances, Charlo labeled Tszyu as greedy and unAustralian, predicting that the Australian would be knocked out by Lara. Charlo also questioned Tszyu's fitness and recent activity, noting that the American has not fought in three years and suggesting that Tszyu would not receive proper recognition for beating Charlo. Despite Charlo's assertions, Tszyu pointed out his own underdog status in his previous fight, entering as a 3.50 underdog, yet still securing a victory that he believes deserves more respect from the boxing community.

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Disputes Over Anthony Mundine And Facts

Chaotic exchanges have also occurred regarding Australian boxing history, with Charlo incorrectly referring to Anthony Mundine as Moon-dine and claiming Mundine defeated UFC champion Robert Whittaker. Tszyu mocked Charlo's lack of knowledge, stating that the American does not know what he is saying and compares him to someone who would argue against the sky being blue. These factual errors have further fueled the tension between the camps, with Tszyu emphasizing that Charlo's comments reflect a lack of understanding of the sport and its local legends.

Tszyu also addressed Charlo's comment that men do not give up but he does, expressing confusion over the meaning behind the statement. He dismissed the notion that Charlo is ready for a title shot, highlighting the gap in recent competitive activity. Tszyu's focus remains on his upcoming fight with Lara, whom he respects highly, rather than engaging in further verbal sparring with Charlo, whose credibility he questions based on these public missteps.

Impact On Boxing Market And Future Steps

The rivalry between Tszyu and Charlo has intensified the anticipation for the December card, with Charlo set to face Brock Jarvis on the undercard if he wins his next bout. This arrangement places Jarvis in a potential tune-up role, though Tszyu warned that Jarvis is capable of causing an upset. The outcome of these fights will determine the future of the middleweight division, with the winner of Tszyu vs Lara likely to face Charlo if he defeats Jarvis.

Tszyu emphasized his desire to fight in Australia for his supporters, viewing the event as a celebration of his journey and the backing of his fans. He rejected the idea that he is undeserving of a title shot, pointing to his past victory over Tony Harrison, who previously defeated Charlo for the WBC super welterweight title. Tszyu believes that his record and performance justify his position in the rankings, regardless of Charlo's claims. The boxing world will watch closely to see if Tszyu can overcome Lara and assert his dominance in the middleweight division, setting the stage for a potential blockbuster with Charlo in 2027.