Tim Tszyu vs Erislandy Lara Headlines World Title Triple Header

Tim Tszyu faces Erislandy Lara for the WBA middleweight title on December 13 in a triple-header card featuring Jermell Charlo and Liam Wilson on the Gold Coast.

Tim Tszyu is set to challenge for a second world title as he faces Cuban-American fighter Erislandy Lara for the WBA middleweight world championship. The bout will serve as the headline event for a stacked triple-header boxing card at Robina Stadium on the Gold Coast on December 13. The 32-year-old Australian aims to cement his status as a two-division world champion by defeating the veteran southpaw.

Tszyu Targets Second Crown

Tim Tszyu enters this contest with a record of 28 wins and 3 losses. He has experienced a significant career resurgence since moving up to the middleweight division. Tszyu has won his last three fights at this weight class. This successful run follows a difficult period where he suffered three defeats in four bouts at light middleweight. He currently holds the WBO International Super Middleweight Title.

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The Australian fighter views this opportunity as a chance to prove his dominance at the top level. Lara stands as a formidable obstacle as a reigning champion who has been widely avoided by potential opponents. Tszyu explicitly sought out this specific matchup because of the challenge it presents. He has stated that he is fully prepared to remove the belt from Lara on the Gold Coast.

Lara Defends Undisputed Status

Erislandy Lara brings an extensive record of 32 wins, 3 losses, and 3 draws to the ring. At 43 years old, he is a two-division world champion and has held the WBA middleweight title since 2021. Lara has successfully defended his championship belt four times. His most recent defense involved knocking out Michael Zerafa in two rounds in Las Vegas in 2024.

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The Cuban-American fighter shares a similar loss record to Tszyu. All three of Lara's career defeats have come via scorecards. He suffered a majority decision loss to Paul Williams and split decision losses to Canelo Álvarez and Jarrett Hurd. Lara has expressed a clear goal for the upcoming bout. He intends to defend his title and put on a performance that fans will remember for a long time.

Charlo Returns After Hiatus

Former undisputed super welterweight world champion Jermell Charlo will step into the ring for the first time in three years. He faces Australian power puncher Brock Jarvis, who holds a record of 23 wins and 1 loss. Charlo, who has 35 wins, 2 losses, and 1 draw, had previously been set to fight Tszyu. A hand injury caused him to delay and eventually pull out of that matchup.

Charlo previously stated that fighting Tszyu did nothing for his career. He instead chose to fight Álvarez at super middleweight. That decision ultimately cost him all four of his belts. The 36-year-old American is looking to restart his career with this bout in Australia. He has acknowledged the criticism regarding his recent absence. Charlo claims he is willing to fight on a co-main event because he remains hungry to perform.

Wilson Challenges For Super Featherweight

The card also features a WBA super featherweight world title bout between Liam Wilson and Elnur Samedov. Wilson, with a record of 18 wins and 3 losses, is a two-time world title challenger. He came close to winning the world title in both 2023 and 2024. The fight takes place in a city with personal significance for Wilson, who boxed for Australia at the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast in 2018.

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Wilson has expressed deep appreciation for the support he has received from fans. He stated that he has never backed down from any opponent and will not start now. The opportunity to win a world title in the same city where he competed nearly a decade ago holds special meaning. George Rose, chief executive of No Limit Boxing, described the event as the biggest and best fight card in Australia. The triple-header features a reigning champion, a former undisputed champion, and two world titles in one stadium.