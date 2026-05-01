Tim Tszyu vs. Errol Spence Jr. Fight in Jeopardy Over Weight Class Dispute

The highly anticipated July 26 blockbuster fight between Tim Tszyu and Errol Spence Jr. is facing a last-minute crisis as the two teams clash over the weight class for the bout. With Tszyu pushing for super welterweight and Spence insisting on middleweight, an emergency meeting is set to resolve the issue. The outcome will determine whether the fight proceeds as planned or if further negotiations are needed.

A major drama has erupted just before the finalization of contracts for the highly anticipated July 26 blockbuster fight between Tim Tszyu and Errol Spence Jr. , with the two teams at odds over the exact weight class for the bout.

The two camps are set to hold an emergency meeting at 10pm tonight in Las Vegas (3pm AEST) to resolve the issue. Tszyu, who has been a dominant force at super welterweight, is expected to face Spence, who is pushing for the fight to take place at middleweight—a significant jump of 14 pounds or six kilograms. This discrepancy has become the final hurdle before the fight can be officially signed off.

Tszyu’s promoters, No Limit, have consistently advocated for the bout to remain at super welterweight, where Tszyu has previously held the WBO world title and achieved his greatest success. However, Spence’s team is adamant about fighting at middleweight, citing concerns over Spence’s past struggles with weight cuts, particularly after his devastating 2023 loss to Terence Crawford.

Spence’s camp believes that fighting at a higher weight will prevent a repeat of the draining experience that contributed to his poor performance against Crawford. The weight issue has added an extra layer of intrigue to the fight, which is already generating massive buzz.

Tszyu, who has been on a whirlwind journey in recent weeks—including overhauling his team for the second time in six months and bringing in legendary trainer Jeff Fenech—has also been embroiled in a public feud with his younger brother, Nikita. Despite these challenges, Tszyu remains focused on the upcoming fight, which is expected to be officially announced during the broadcast of the David Benavidez vs. Gilberto Ramirez cruiserweight title bout.

While the fight is highly unlikely to be called off at this stage, the weight class debate will undoubtedly remain a key talking point in the lead-up to the July 26 showdown. Tszyu’s ability to compete at middleweight has also come under scrutiny, given that he has been stopped twice at super welterweight by world champions Sebastian Fundora and Bakhram Murtazaliev.

Meanwhile, Spence, a former pound-for-pound top 10 fighter, has not fought since his 2023 defeat to Crawford, adding another layer of uncertainty to the matchup. The outcome of tonight’s meeting will be crucial in determining whether the fight proceeds as planned or if further negotiations are required





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Tim Tszyu Errol Spence Jr. Boxing Weight Class Dispute Fight Contract

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