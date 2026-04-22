Tineco Sale on Amazon Australia: Save Up to $500 on Innovative Cleaning Devices

Amazon Australia is hosting a massive sale on Tineco devices, offering savings of up to $500 on select models. The sale includes popular options like the FLOOR ONE Switch S7 Stretch, CARPET ONE Cruiser, and FLOOR ONE Stretch S6, all designed to revolutionize your cleaning routine.

If you’ve been holding out for an end of financial year sale and praying that your vacuum or mop will just hold on and not die mid clean up then don’t worry.

There is no need to hold out. This is your sign to snatch up a Tineco device during this once in a blue moon sale on Amazon Australia. The sale promises to save not only your wallets thousands of dollars but also shorten your household cleaning routine by over half and trust me when I say, a Tineco device will change your life.

When I first got my hands on the Tineco FLOOR ONE S7 Stretch Steam, I wasn’t sure what to think. I had so many questions. My main concern being — where had a device like this been my whole life? Genuinely I couldn’t believe how much I had been missing out on.

Combing two of my most hated household cleaning tasks into one was game changing and now vacuuming and mopping is something I reach to complete daily. From hard flooring to beneath the couch, the Tineco collects dust and unwanted debris at a faster rate then ever before — a task that I would set aside over an hour to complete can now be finished in a matter of ten minutes.

What makes the Tineco units even better is their ability to upgrade your everyday cleaning routine to become more effective, smarter and faster. Leading the Australian wet and dry hard floor cleaning market by miles, select Tineco devices are currently on sale for record low prices. From today through to May 3, Tineco is offering up to $500 off on select models within their Amazon Australia range. Here are our top three picks during this sale period.

FLOOR ONE Switch S7 Stretch This five-in-one multi-functional cleaner is designed for whole house functionality with the on-the-go family in mind. Featuring a SwitchPro Motor it alternates between floor washing and vacuuming throughout multiple rooms within your house.

Users can also trust that through the DualBlock Anti-Tangle and ZeroTangle Brush designs, not only will every unseen hair on your floor be collected but also your Tineco device will stay healthy for longer — no unwanted build up of mass amounts of hair. If you have fur babies then the Floor One Switch S7 Steam will also be the one for you — partly due to the AntiTangle technology but also because of the devices ability to sanitise every surface.

The upgraded FlashDry self-cleaning system uses fresh water heated to 85°C to effectively and efficiently eliminate unseen stains or built up grime. From the pipe to the brush roller, users can trust that no aspect of this wet dry vacuum will be left wet after use meaning there is no room for excessive bacteria or mould build up. The Floor One Switch S7 Steam makes cleaning your floors an annoying task drastically easier.

Save 40 per cent off this device now and secure the Floor One Switch S7 Stretch for only $799 now. CARPET ONE Cruiser For someone with carpeted homes, the Carpet One Cruiser is the perfect option to get down to every last fibre of carpet within your flooring. Integrating SmoothPower Technology and bi-directional assist wheels to improve overall maneuverability across carpet surfaces alongside the repositioned water tank for easier overall user access.

The Carpet One Cruiser incorporates high temperature PowerDry Technology that extracts water through your carpets for a thorough clean and dry of the carpet and device. Heated to 75°C, this Tineco device will reduce overall drying time by 50 per cent compared to traditional models.

“I wasn’t expecting professional-level results from a home machine, but this one really surprised me,” said one Amazon Australia shopper. “It lifted stains I thought were permanent — old coffee spills, muddy paw prints, even some mystery spots that had been there for years. After just one pass, the carpets looked noticeably brighter and smelled amazingly fresh. ” By maintaining overall health of your carpet quality, the Carpet One Cruiser reduces mould and mildew build-up.

For hands-free cleaning, the Carpet One Cruiser features FlashDry Technology with an automatic two minute self cleaning cycle that flushes the brush, suction inlet, and roller cover, followed by a five-minute 55°C flash drying cycle that completely dries each component. The Carpet One Cruiser was originally $1,199 but you can get your hands on this device for a record low $699 now until May 3, 2026.

FLOOR ONE Stretch S6 Tineco’s Floor One Stretch S6 cleans up every mess under the sun, from spilled coffee to food scrapes. In one simple step, this device uses Dual-sided Edge Cleaning technology to get up close and personal with every aspect of your home, from the skirting boards to under furniture that has a clearance of up to 13cm. This device easily moves around every aspect of your home, with the 45° swivel design for overall user convenience.

For an everyday household cleaning the Floor One Stretch S6 ticks all the right boxes. This Amazon Australia sale on Tineco devices offers significant savings on innovative cleaning solutions, with discounts of up to $500 available on select models until May 3rd. The featured products, including the FLOOR ONE Switch S7 Stretch, CARPET ONE Cruiser, and FLOOR ONE Stretch S6, boast advanced technologies like FlashDry, PowerDry, and Dual-sided Edge Cleaning, promising faster, more effective, and hygienic cleaning experiences.

Customer testimonials highlight the impressive performance of these devices, particularly in tackling stubborn stains and improving overall home cleanliness. The sale presents a valuable opportunity for consumers to upgrade their cleaning routines and enjoy substantial savings on high-quality appliances





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