Columnist Jenna Price argues that changing age of consent laws will not stop sexual assault, saying the issue is power imbalance, after Russell Brand admitted to sleeping with a 16-year-old when he was 30.

Columnist Jenna Price says changing age of consent laws will not single-handedly stop sexual assault. She writes that it will not do a single thing to stop rape except further criminalise rapists, and jail does not necessarily stop them.

Anyone who thinks otherwise has lost their minds, she says. Her comments follow Russell Brand's confession to conservative podcaster Megyn Kelly that he slept with a 16-year-old, Mia Latter, when he was 30. Brand described himself as an immature 30-year-old. He also said that a power imbalance, such as being famous, involves exploitation.

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Mia Latter Accuses Brand Of Rape

Mia Latter told The Times that Brand was a very successful man who had a lot of power and sway in the industry, whereas she was a 16-year-old with no life experience, no sexual experience and no prior relationships. She asked what her level of maturity was meant to be. Latter has accused Brand of raping her when she was 16. Price argues that age is not the issue.

It is the power imbalance. She wishes it were possible to legislate against men wielding power, saying our lives would be better for it. She says there are two, maybe three, huge tasks to stop sexual assault, and all require brutal and confronting community action. The problem is not confined to the powerful, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

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Ending Male Entitlement Is First Task

The first task is to end male entitlement, to women's bodies and to much more. No one wants to hear about undoing this behaviour because it is challenging. Some men do not believe it exists. Price puts it number one on her list to stop rape, making it the most important.

The second task concerns what women can do to protect themselves. Price previously wrote about this and faced accusations of victim-blaming and being anti-feminist. She says men must be responsible, but see point one. If men cannot or will not change, women have to protect themselves from dinosaurs, from raptors, from men who act sweet but are sour as hell.

The second task has two parts. Thanks to the work of Chanel Contos and collaborators, enthusiastic consent has been endorsed. Now it must be taught. It will not stop rapists with intent, but beneath flashy celebrity sexual assault cases there is an ocean of women having sex in ways they do not want.

For every rape victim, there are women subjected to practices such as strangulation, too afraid to say no. Women are brought up to fear boys and men, to concede even if they do not want to. Price says more fury and fight are needed, and teaching must start from day one in nappies. That brings her to gender roles. By the age of two, young girls want to be Elsa.

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Princess Jiu Jitsu For Girls Worldwide

Price suggests co-opting the princess movement and starting Princess Jiu-Jitsu, a compulsory physical activity for girls worldwide from age five onwards. Dress up in the flowing blue dress but also know how to fend off attackers using the lion killer. Some may think this trivialises the issue. Price says the first task, ridding society of male entitlement, is too hard and will not be fixed in her lifetime.

The good news is that affirmative consent laws have seen changes in courtrooms. A woman who co-wrote the book on Australian rape trials says the most recent study shows changes in the courtroom. It has taken a long time for the law to accept that you do not have to resist, shout no or fight back. The Crown is good at not requiring a fight response and recognising that freezing during sexual violence is common.

The law now places an obligation on the accused to explain what they said or did to affirm consent. The Crown is actively pursuing lines of questioning that place that responsibility on the accused. These are important and good developments. The Australian Secondary Students and Sexual Health Survey says a bigger age gap can lead to more vulnerability in relationships with a substantially older adult.

That includes higher rates of sexual violence, unwanted sex and unwanted pregnancies, plus lack of experience, lack of money and less agency. Kids are usually sexually active in many different ways before they turn 16. The consumption of pornography has changed sexual vocabulary. There is a distance between what the law says is rape and how thousands of women feel participating in sex they do not want.

Teaching Kids To Reject Politeness

When talking to kids about sex, we need to reach beyond the cringe moment, lean forward and say: You have my full permission to tell someone to go away. You never have to be polite if you are uncomfortable. You do not have to be polite for a man. Sex should be something you enjoy.

If you do not enjoy it, do not do it. Saying no will never stop a rapist. Price would prefer a world where we did not have to rely on women to predict, prevent and protect against rape. Until male entitlement ends, that cannot happen.