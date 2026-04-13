Péter Magyar's Tisza party secured a resounding victory in the Hungarian parliamentary elections, ending Viktor Orbán's long tenure. This victory triggered celebrations across Hungary and strong reactions from across the EU, with leaders expressing hope for improved relations and a return to European values. The result is viewed as a significant turning point, promising renewed cooperation and stability within the European Union.

Celebrations erupted in Budapest as supporters of the Tisza party celebrated a resounding victory in the Hungarian parliamentary elections. Revellers waved EU flags and sang the Hungarian anthem, reflecting a widespread sentiment for a new direction after years of Viktor Orbán 's leadership.

Congratulations and well-wishes poured in from across the European Union, with leaders from Spain, Poland, France, Britain, Denmark, Romania, Sweden, and beyond expressing enthusiasm for a new chapter in Hungary's relationship with Europe. This outcome signals a significant shift, representing a turning point in Hungary's trajectory, aligning the nation with the core principles of the EU and its shared vision for a unified and prosperous future. The victory is seen as a rejection of Orbán's policies, which often clashed with EU norms and values, and a return to the fold of European cooperation and integration. Many view this as a pivotal moment for both Hungary and the European Union, signifying a commitment to shared goals and values, and a renewed focus on collaboration and unity. The collective joy and relief expressed by EU leaders and citizens underscores the significance of this electoral outcome, heralding a period of potential progress and renewed cooperation. The election results demonstrate a clear desire within Hungary for stronger ties with Europe and a departure from policies that isolated the country within the international community. Péter Magyar's victory marks the end of Viktor Orbán's 16-year rule, a period during which Hungary's relationship with the EU became increasingly strained. Orbán's government often clashed with the EU on issues such as Ukraine, and has been accused of undermining core European values. His repeated vetoes of collective action, and his perceived willingness to engage in backchannel dealings with Russia further isolated Hungary. The election outcome is viewed as a victory for those who champion European ideals and seek to strengthen the unity of the EU. Magyar has indicated a desire to repair Hungary's relationship with the EU, and many hope this will lead to a more constructive and collaborative approach to international affairs. He has carefully avoided taking firm positions on divisive issues during the election campaign. The Hungarian population has clearly expressed its desire to re-embrace European values and to actively participate in the collective efforts of the EU. This election outcome has sparked a wave of optimism, suggesting that Hungary is ready to embark on a new path of cooperation, collaboration, and shared values within the European Union. Furthermore, the wide range of congratulatory messages from across the EU demonstrates the importance of this political shift. Magyar’s victory speech emphasized Hungary's desire to be a European country and signaled a commitment to rejoin the mainstream of European politics. He received congratulatory calls from numerous European leaders, including the French president, Emmanuel Macron, and the NATO Secretary-General, Mark Rutte. Ukraine's President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, expressed his readiness to work with Hungary, highlighting the shared interests in peace, security, and stability in Europe. The expressions of support from various leaders reflect the significance of this event, demonstrating the shared desire for a stronger, more united Europe. The election also drew congratulatory messages from Slovenia's prime minister, Robert Golob, and the Israeli opposition politician Yair Lapid. The diverse expressions of congratulations showcase the wide-reaching impact of the Hungarian election and its positive implications for the future of the EU. The election result is seen by many as a great victory for the EU and its future. The sentiment among many leaders is that a more united and effective EU will be able to face the challenges ahead. The tone of celebration and the anticipation of strengthened cooperation demonstrates a positive outlook for the future of Hungary's role within Europe and for the continent as a whole





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