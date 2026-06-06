Titans Edge Broncos in Nail-Biting Finish as Mam's Final Decision Questioned

The Gold Coast Titans snatched a dramatic victory from the Brisbane Broncos after a last-minute error by Ezra Mam. Mam's decision to grubber kick left instead of exploiting an overlap on the right allowed the Titans to secure the ball and win. Cooper Cronk criticized the play, believing a pass right would have scored. Keano Kini's earlier solo try proved decisive for the Titans.

In a thrilling conclusion to a Premiership match, the Gold Coast Titans secured a dramatic victory over the Brisbane Broncos . With the Broncos trailing by five points and only thirty seconds remaining, they had a final opportunity deep in Titans territory.

Ezra Mam, the Broncos' key playmaker, elected to go down the blind side on the first tackle and executed a grubber kick for centre Grant Anderson. However, Titans players won the race to the ball and knocked it dead, sealing the win for the Titans. This followed a stunning solo try from Titans fullback Keano Kini, who put the Gold Coast in front with minutes left, a lead they fiercely defended.

Former champion halfback Cooper Cronk analyzed the Broncos' final play, suggesting that Mam may have missed a crucial opportunity. Cronk noted that the Broncos had a clear overlap on the right side of the field, but Mam chose to go left. He emphasized that in high-pressure moments, vision and making the team-oriented decision are vital. had Mam looked right, Cronk believed, it would have likely resulted in a try for the Broncos due to the numerical advantage.

The loss is a significant setback for Brisbane, while the Titans celebrate a famous win that highlights their ability to perform in clutch situations. Mam, who entered the game earlier than planned after Tom Duffy suffered a head injury, had a mixed performance, showcasing his impact with a line break, four tackle busts, and 65 running metres, but his final decision will be heavily scrutinized.

The match underscores the fine margins that decide outcomes in elite rugby league and continues the narrative of the Titans' resilience this season





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